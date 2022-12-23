Believing in Santa ‘can be devastating’ for children

“There aren’t many magical things that happen in life. When they do present themselves, it can be a great joy, even if it is only for a few precious years.”

Dr Lisa Turner, a trauma and emotional resilience expert, noted that while there are parents who believe it is important to preserve the magic of Santa for as long as possible, there are others who think that honesty is the best policy.

She said: “Ultimately, the decision is up to the individual parent – it will depend on their own personal beliefs and values, as well as their child’s age and temperament.

“The impact of telling children the truth about Santa will depend on their age, personality, and individual circumstances. Some children may be disappointed or upset when they learn that Santa is not real, while others may take the news in stride.”

Although Dr Lisa stressed that, in the long term, whether or not a child believes in Santa isn’t likely to have a significant impact on their overall wellbeing or development, she added that deliberately lying to a child can have “devastating” effects.