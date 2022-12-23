Ben Shephard taken aback at Tipping Point surprise from fan Judi

Ben Shephard, 48, discovered the iconic actress Dame Judi Dench was a big fan of his game show in an unexpected way. Unbeknownst to the media personality, the Dame had been using his dressing room while filming with Graham Norton and left him a thank you gift.

Ben’s fingerprint on British entertainment is undeniable as the presenter has ventured into countless shows, hosting positions, and even a handful of acting and producing roles.

Two of his roles collided when Dame Judi Dench appeared on the Graham Norton Show, as he told Gaby Roslin on her podcast.

At the time, Ben was doing a hosting stint on Good Morning Britain, which is filmed in the same studios as the iconic entertainment chat show.

He explained that the GMB dressing rooms were quite unique in the old BBC building.

