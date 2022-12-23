Bode Miller and Morgan Beck’s Relationship Timeline

A gold medal-worthy love! Bode Miller found his forever teammate in now-wife Morgan Miller (née Beck) after connecting at one of her volleyball games.
The Olympic skier first met Morgan in May 2012 — two weeks before he found out his ex-girlfriend Sara McKenna was pregnant with his child. Their son, Samuel, was born in February 2013, shortly before the exes were involved in a back-and-forth custody battle after the former Marine moved from California to New York without informing Bode. (The case was eventually settled in 2014, with Bode receiving primary custody of Samuel.)
“Sometimes I think to myself, I’m probably the only woman in the world who would put up with this,” Morgan told ESPN in February 2014 of dealing with the custody dispute. “I told [Bode], ‘I know it’s scary and sad, but you’ve done this before. You’re going to step up to the plate, and you’re going to be fine.’”
Bode’s romance with the pro volleyball player quickly heated up, as the pair tied the knot in October 2012 after five months of dating. One month after their nuptials, Morgan learned she was expecting the pair’s first child, however, she suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks. “I remember thinking the world is so damn unfair. It’s just cruel,” Morgan recalled to ESPN.
Bode — who also coparents daughter Neesyn, born in 2009, with ex Chanel Johnson — and Morgan have gone on to welcome a large brood together. The married couple share Nash, born in 2015, Easton, born in 2018, twins Asher and Aksel, born in 2019, and Scarlett, born in 2021. Bode and Morgan welcomed daughter Emeline “Emmy” in 2016, nearly two years before she tragically died after drowning in a pool. She was 19 months.
“I can attest from firsthand experience now that it’s unbelievably quick and it’s unbelievably sneaky,” the winter Olympian recalled during a July 2018 interview on the Today show. “You’d think it’d be, like, some weird circumstance or some strange thing. And, it’s not. It just happens in the blink of an eye.”
Morgan added at the time: “That was all I needed. And so, it’s one of those things where, as a parent now, when you go to someone else’s house, survey the home to see if it’s a safe place for your child to be.”
The twosome have since become fervent advocates for water safety as they continue to honor Emmy’s memory.
“This is what healing looks like. A broken heart slowly being put back together. Love, hope, faith, trust, incrementally being restored,” Morgan wrote via Instagram in February 2022. “So, no matter how broken you feel, remember, let love lead the way because LOVE ALWAYS WINS.”
Scroll below for Bode and Morgan’s complete relationship timeline:
Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock
Olympian Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Beck: A Timeline of Their Relationship
A gold medal-worthy love! Bode Miller found his forever teammate in now-wife Morgan Miller (née Beck) after connecting at one of her volleyball games.
The Olympic skier first met Morgan in May 2012 — two weeks before he found out his ex-girlfriend Sara McKenna was pregnant with his child. Their son, Samuel, was born in February 2013, shortly before the exes were involved in a back-and-forth custody battle after the former Marine moved from California to New York without informing Bode. (The case was eventually settled in 2014, with Bode receiving primary custody of Samuel.)
“Sometimes I think to myself, I’m probably the only woman in the world who would put up with this,” Morgan told ESPN in February 2014 of dealing with the custody dispute. “I told [Bode], ‘I know it’s scary and sad, but you’ve done this before. You’re going to step up to the plate, and you’re going to be fine.’”
Bode’s romance with the pro volleyball player quickly heated up, as the pair tied the knot in October 2012 after five months of dating. One month after their nuptials, Morgan learned she was expecting the pair’s first child, however, she suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks. “I remember thinking the world is so damn unfair. It’s just cruel,” Morgan recalled to ESPN.
Bode — who also coparents daughter Neesyn, born in 2009, with ex Chanel Johnson — and Morgan have gone on to welcome a large brood together. The married couple share Nash, born in 2015, Easton, born in 2018, twins Asher and Aksel, born in 2019, and Scarlett, born in 2021. Bode and Morgan welcomed daughter Emeline “Emmy” in 2016, nearly two years before she tragically died after drowning in a pool. She was 19 months.
“I can attest from firsthand experience now that it’s unbelievably quick and it’s unbelievably sneaky,” the winter Olympian recalled during a July 2018 interview on the Today show. “You’d think it’d be, like, some weird circumstance or some strange thing. And, it’s not. It just happens in the blink of an eye.”
Morgan added at the time: “That was all I needed. And so, it’s one of those things where, as a parent now, when you go to someone else’s house, survey the home to see if it’s a safe place for your child to be.”
The twosome have since become fervent advocates for water safety as they continue to honor Emmy’s memory.
“This is what healing looks like. A broken heart slowly being put back together. Love, hope, faith, trust, incrementally being restored,” Morgan wrote via Instagram in February 2022. “So, no matter how broken you feel, remember, let love lead the way because LOVE ALWAYS WINS.”
Scroll below for Bode and Morgan’s complete relationship timeline:
Credit: Courtesy Bode Miller/Instagram
July 2012
The athletes began dating shortly after Bode learned his ex McKenna was pregnant with his child.
Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock
September 2012
“I have found the one!!! And convinced her to marry me. :-),” Bode tweeted on September 2012 after popping the question to Morgan. “It was a process @MorganEBeck is hard to convince. I’m super excited!”
Credit: Courtesy Bode Miller/Instagram
October 2012
The twosome wed on the Peak Skis cofounder’s sailboat.
Credit: Courtesy Bode Miller/Instagram
May 2015
Morgan welcomed her first child, Bode’s third, on May 19.
“Nash Skan Miller 💙 #BabyMiller What an amazing moment in the miller house. #homebirth #waterbirth Great work wife,” Bode announced his baby boy’s arrival via Instagram.
Credit: Courtesy Morgan Beck/Instagram
June 2018
Morgan, then-pregnant with baby No. 3, and Bode emotionally revealed on June 11 that Emmy had died.
“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten,” the father of eight wrote via Instagram. “Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”
Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock
October 2018
Four months after grieving Emmy’s death, the couple welcomed Easton. “Morgan and son are doing great. The Millers and Becks are overjoyed to welcome their son to the family,” Bode’s rep told Us Weekly at the time.
Credit: AP/Shutterstock
November 2019
The New Hampshire native and his mother, Jo Kenney, delivered twins Asher and Aksel after Morgan’s midwives did not arrive at the hospital in time.
Credit: Courtesy Bode Miller/Instagram
September 2022
“A fun quick trip with my beautiful wife @morganebeck to enjoy some tennis at the US Open,” the pro athlete captioned an Instagram selfie with his wife from the tennis championship.
Source link