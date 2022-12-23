Bode Miller and Morgan Beck’s Relationship Timeline

A gold medal-worthy love! Bode Miller found his forever teammate in now-wife Morgan Miller (née Beck) after connecting at one of her volleyball games.

The Olympic skier first met Morgan in May 2012 — two weeks before he found out his ex-girlfriend Sara McKenna was pregnant with his child. Their son, Samuel, was born in February 2013, shortly before the exes were involved in a back-and-forth custody battle after the former Marine moved from California to New York without informing Bode. (The case was eventually settled in 2014, with Bode receiving primary custody of Samuel.)

“Sometimes I think to myself, I’m probably the only woman in the world who would put up with this,” Morgan told ESPN in February 2014 of dealing with the custody dispute. “I told [Bode], ‘I know it’s scary and sad, but you’ve done this before. You’re going to step up to the plate, and you’re going to be fine.’”

Bode’s romance with the pro volleyball player quickly heated up, as the pair tied the knot in October 2012 after five months of dating. One month after their nuptials, Morgan learned she was expecting the pair’s first child, however, she suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks. “I remember thinking the world is so damn unfair. It’s just cruel,” Morgan recalled to ESPN.

Bode — who also coparents daughter Neesyn, born in 2009, with ex Chanel Johnson — and Morgan have gone on to welcome a large brood together. The married couple share Nash, born in 2015, Easton, born in 2018, twins Asher and Aksel, born in 2019, and Scarlett, born in 2021. Bode and Morgan welcomed daughter Emeline “Emmy” in 2016, nearly two years before she tragically died after drowning in a pool. She was 19 months.

“I can attest from firsthand experience now that it’s unbelievably quick and it’s unbelievably sneaky,” the winter Olympian recalled during a July 2018 interview on the Today show. “You’d think it’d be, like, some weird circumstance or some strange thing. And, it’s not. It just happens in the blink of an eye.”

Morgan added at the time: “That was all I needed. And so, it’s one of those things where, as a parent now, when you go to someone else’s house, survey the home to see if it’s a safe place for your child to be.”

The twosome have since become fervent advocates for water safety as they continue to honor Emmy’s memory.

“This is what healing looks like. A broken heart slowly being put back together. Love, hope, faith, trust, incrementally being restored,” Morgan wrote via Instagram in February 2022. “So, no matter how broken you feel, remember, let love lead the way because LOVE ALWAYS WINS.”

Scroll below for Bode and Morgan’s complete relationship timeline: