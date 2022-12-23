Border Force walkouts will cause airports and ports to close





Strikes over pay, pensions and jobs by workers at Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow and Manchester airports, and the port of Newhaven in East Sussex. Border Force chief Steve Dann said he could not rule out closures at airports or ports but said “most if not all ports” will be kept open.

He said safety and security at borders will be “non-negotiable” during strike action. He added there were “robust plans in place” to limit the impact but warned “people should be prepared for disruption”. About 1,000 Border Force staff who are members of the Public and Commercial Services Union will strike every day from Friday to the end of the year, except December 27. Mr Dann said: “Border Force’s number one priority is to keep our borders safe and secure, that’s something that we will not compromise on. It’s non-negotiable. “In anticipation of the strike action, Border Force has for a number of months undertaken extensive planning, and we’ve been working with the travel industry and continue to work closely with all UK ports to assess the impacts of the announcement on the travelling public.

“We do have robust plans in place to minimise delays to passengers, but we’ve been very clear from the start that people should be prepared for disruption and take action to plan ahead.” There are fears that delays in checking the passports of arriving passengers could lead to long queues and even people being held on planes, disrupting subsequent departures. Military personnel and volunteers from the Civil Service have been trained to step in. Mr Dann said: “Military personnel and volunteers from across the Civil Service have been trained to support Border Force at airports and ports through the strike period. READ MORE: Wife of Russian defence official was on holiday as bombs fell on Kyiv

Mr Dann said Border Force has been “working extensively” with the travel industry to “minimise the circumstances which can see travellers waiting excessive amounts of time or where operators and carriers might have to take short notice changes to schedules”. He explained that Border Force will “expect operators to make any adaptions” to ensure a “smooth flow of passengers”. Travellers are being urged to use e-gates if they can, check with operators that there has been no change to their service, and to be “kind and patient” with staff at Border Force.