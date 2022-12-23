Break Point release date: When can you watch new Netflix tennis

Tennis is poised for a massive 2023 as it finally gets the Netflix documentary series treatment.

Formula 1, football and basketball are just a few of the sports that have enjoyed enormous success with a Netflix camera pointed at them.

No stranger to drama on and off the court, tennis will be hoping for a similar boost in popularity after having the 2022 ATP and WTA seasons filmed for the new series Break Point.

From the creators of Drive to Survive, Break Point is set to be a must-watch show for all sports fans.

When is Break Point being released on Netflix?

Episodes 1-5: January 13, 2023

January 13, 2023 Episodes 6-10: June, 2023

Break Point will premiere worldwide on Friday, January 13 in 2023.

No specific time for the release has been confirmed by Netflix just yet and there’s a possibility the release date as such could actually become January 14 in some regions.

The first five episodes of Break Point season one will be released at launch with the final five episodes released at some point in June.

Following a golden age of greatness, tennis’ next generation are ready to take over. From the producers of F1: Drive to Survive… BREAK POINT Part 1 arrives 13 Jan, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/1PcgHx2SEd — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 14, 2022

What will Break Point episodes be about?

A key reason for those two release dates is the fact that Break Point episodes will cover different tennis tournaments and Netflix will be looking to debut such episodes in the build up to them.

The first two episodes of Break Point are expected to cover the 2022 Australian Open with Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Matteo Berrettini and Ajla Tomljanovic set to feature.

The show’s January 13 release date means those episodes will come out just before the 2023 Australian Open begins – with both benefitting from interest in the other.

The second batch of episodes will then likely focus on Wimbledon and the US Open as the show once again sparks fan curiosity about both competitions.

While Break Point will focus on events on the court, it will also shine a considerable light on what happens off it.

Netflix doc episode list (with key players for each) Ep 1: Australian Open (Kyrgios, Kokkinakis) Ep 2: Australian Open (Berrettini, Tomljanovic) Ep 3: Indian Wells (Sakkari, Fritz) Ep 4: Madrid (Jabeur, Badosa) Ep 5: French Open (Auger-Aliassime, Ruud) — James Gray (@jamesgraysport) December 14, 2022

Which players will be in Break Point?

Over a dozen tennis players have confirmed to be featuring in Break Point and they include:

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Paula Badosa

Matteo Berrettini

Taylor Fritz

Ons Jabeur

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Nick Kyrgios

Casper Ruud

Aryna Sabalenka

Maria Sakkari

Sloane Stephens

Iga Swiatek

Frances Tiafoe

Ajla Tomljanovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Some notable players not set to feature are Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Daniil Medvedev – who previously confirmed he didn’t allow Netflix access to him for this season.

Along with current players, Break Point will also feature a number of past stars and coaches including: Paul Annacone, Chris Evert, Patrick Mouratoglou, Toni Nadal, Martina Navratilova, Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova.

Will there be a Break Point season 2?

With season one yet to air, there is no word yet about whether a season two of Break Point is in the works.

F1’s equivalent, Drive to Survive, released its fourth season in 2022 and there’s every chance Break Point could also enjoy similar longevity if its received well by viewers.

The 2023 Australian Open will likely provide some hint as to whether Netflix’s cameras are continuing to follow players for another season.