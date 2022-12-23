Categories
British Gas is offering up to £1,500 support with energy bills


The average cost for a household to power the home is estimated to reach a staggering £3,000 a year but with the added pressure of general costs rising, many households might find it harder to make ends meet.

Before receiving financial help, Britons are encouraged to speak to their own energy company as a first step.

The British Gas Energy Trust is an independent charity set up to help families and individuals dealing with financial hardship and energy debt across England, Scotland and Wales.

To be eligible for the financial support, applicants must be a British Gas customer living in England, Scotland, or Wales, and they must be in or facing fuel poverty.

