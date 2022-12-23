Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Are Not Happy With

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players are growing frustrated with how the multiplayer shooter’s Longshot Challenges are impacting games and have other ideas for what could be done instead. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 matchmaking isn’t known for being taken too seriously, an influx of players clearly focusing on completing Longshot Challenges instead of playing objective-minded is going to be noticed. Modern Warfare 2 players feel like it doesn’t have to be this way, though.

Longshot Challenges in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are as their name implies. To unlock certain weapon mastery camos, players have to complete challenges that include hitting shots from long distances. For example, shotgun Longshot Challenges requires players to be a distance of at least 12.5 meters away, while sniper rifles push them back to over 50 meters. There are other challenges tied to unlocking camos, too, but the Longshot Challenges are a specific focus for criticism.

A Reddit thread on the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit calls attention to player frustrations, petitioning for there to be changes made to the mechanic in the future. The thread offers up alternate challenges that could be completed instead that focus on more organic gameplay. In other words, it pitches challenges that blend well with Modern Warfare 2‘s gameplay rather than forcing players to change their playstyle in a way that doesn’t impact matchmaking negatively.

The issue players are having is that some Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 matches can have one or multiple players on a team that have no interest in winning. Instead, they position themselves somewhere they can work on their Longshot Challenge, which isn’t conducive to achieving match objectives. It can ruin matches for the players who just want to play Call of Duty normally, but because it’s built into Modern Warfare 2 it doesn’t technically get considered griefing or trolling.

Some of the alternative challenges that the Reddit user offers up include getting objective defense or attack kills, encouraging players to be objective-minded. Other ideas include kills after switching weapons, kills with no attachments, and kills after reloading. These challenges wouldn’t force players to deviate significantly from their standard style of Call of Duty play.

The idea that most players are arguing is that camo unlocks shouldn’t force Call of Duty players to dramatically change how they play. Rather, the challenges are best when they can be completed almost entirely passively, so players earn them through good play over time rather than ruining games. Odds are, Modern Warfare 2 players shouldn’t expect any changes, but with feedback perhaps a change can be made for future Call of Duty releases.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

