Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players mourn the loss of museum

When Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) released back in October, players noticed that one multiplayer map available in the beta was conspicuously missing from the final game. Indeed, it was something I reported on during release.

Now almost two months on, players fear the Valderas Museum will never return. Season One saw the return of fan favourite maps Shoothouse and Shipment, but players criticised the paltry number of maps released. One wonders why Infinity Ward hasn’t released a map that is seemingly complete and ready to ship.



But players have taken it upon themselves to answer this question. Some have noticed the map’s striking resemblance to the real-life Getty Museum in Los Angeles.



It’s possible Activision received a complaint from the museum which resulted in the map’s removal from the game.

This isn’t the first map to disappear from the game either. The so-called Grand Prix map also disappeared only to reappear as Crown Raceway, with all references to F1 stripped from the map.