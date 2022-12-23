Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Raid – Here Are the Best Tips to

Call of Duty has been offering some of the most intense and amazing action experiences through its entries for nearly two decades now. And this year’s Modern Warfare II continues to carry this tradition forward. The latest offering from Activision is packed with brand new game modes, including the recently introduced Raid.

Raid is, by far, the most unique content revealed in a Call of Duty title. For Modern Warfare II fans, it’s definitely something new to get used to as they spend more time on it. There will be new Episodes consisting of different raids in a year. Considering that, it’s better to get prepared with all the necessary tips to remember for the players who want to secure victory without losing.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II: Remember these essential tips to win Raid missions in Season 1

By now, it’s known to everyone that the Atomgrad Raid requires a team of three real human players. Even if you have got the assignment, after completing any Multiplayer challenge, you cannot play this mode unless you have got two more individuals to form a squad. That being said, there are basically five essential tips to keep in mind when entering this mode in the latest Call of Duty installment.

Planning and preparation is key – Since there are three Special Ops kits available, it is very crucial to plan in advance and think about how they work together.

– Since there are three Special Ops kits available, it is very crucial to plan in advance and think about how they work together. Having a silent approach – Once the enemies on the first floor are cleared, it’s better to go silent with automatic weapons by locating the small weapon cache. Using this method is helpful to compete in stealth.

– Once the enemies on the first floor are cleared, it’s better to go silent with automatic weapons by locating the small weapon cache. Using this method is helpful to compete in stealth. Stay as a team, stay connected – Since the Raid needs a team of three, it’s basic understanding that the players need to stick together throughout the entirety of the mission. They can split up only if it is absolutely necessary as part a strategy.

Gathering intel from the surroundings – The Raid features Operator dialogue in case the players are stuck in between due to any complication. It will keep guiding them in the right direction.

– The Raid features Operator dialogue in case the players are stuck in between due to any complication. It will keep guiding them in the right direction. Exploration is key – As a team, it’s always better to keep looking for new details in a given area inside the Raid mode. Doing that consistently will ensure a well-earned victory in the end.

Hopefully, these crucial tips will help Call of Duty players who are still forming their squads in order to star their first Raid quest in Modern Warfare II. As for the game itself, the action-packed blockbuster from Activision is now available across the globe. It can be enjoyed on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

What are your impressions on Raid so far in case you have already experienced it? Let us know in the comments down below.

