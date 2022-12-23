Call Of Duty Players Are Actually Missing Vanguard

As the ever-wise Elton John predicted, this is the circle of life. For Call of Duty players, their ecliptic renaissance is beckoning.

It’s a weird revolution, but every single year, CoD players reflect on how the current title is doing and how it fares with that of previous years.

Now that Modern Warfare 2 has been out for six weeks, fans from every corner of the CoD community has been given the chance to test it out (thanks to the free-to-play weekend). Instead of loving the game that we have, it appears that some are already missing Vanguard…

Call Of Duty Players Think We Too ‘Vanguard For Granted’

Yes, Vanguard. You absolutely heard US. Despite its abhorrent reputation, Call of Duty players are genuinely missing Sledgehammer Games’ experimental destruction-based title.

Taking to social media, some CoD fans have come to the conclusion that Modern Warfare 2 isn’t the game that we were promised, and that Vanguard was “taken for granted.”

Some people joked that we’re picking between the “two worst CoDs ever made”, almost like Gary Neville’s famous “it’s like having a choice of two blokes to nick your wife” quote.

There was some rare support, as one outlier said, “Honestly vanguard was the best cod game from the last 3-4 years.” Another added, “When those were the good days we are in trouble.”

It highlighted a problem in general with the CoDverse. Someone said, “It’s embarrassing every year the pros and warzone players say how bad the game sucks and then the next year say the same thing it’s an endless loop and none of y’all ever happy.”

Why Are People Missing Vanguard?

Vanguard’s launch was abysmal, there’s no denying that. In fact, the game was only really ready by March of the next year. By this time, the developers had plundered too much focus into bionic skins and bizarre crossovers to continue making a solid game.

Yet in its better days, Vanguard wasn’t too bad. It had the MW2019-esque engine that everyone loved, some okay maps (most of which are better than the entire MW2 catalogue), and competitive modes with red dots and a Ninja perk.

Personally, we miss Cold War. Treyarch’s ridiculously underrated and balanced lovechild. But hey ho, here we are, waiting another two years until a competitive title is released again. For now, we’ll all keep slapping noobs on Shipmas.