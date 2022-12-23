Carol Kirkwood told to ‘stay calm’ by Charlie Stayt after Naga

Naga Munchetty took a cheeky swipe at Carol Kirkwood on Friday after the BBC Breakfast presenter quizzed the meteorologist on the morning’s weather report. As Naga teased her co-star about being “annoying” Charlie Stayt stepped in and light-heartedly told Carol to “calm down”.
Charlie and Naga introduced Carol after a segment on LadBaby’s latest quest for a Christmas number one.
Mark Hoyle and wife Roxanne have collaborated with Money Saving Expect Martin Lewis for Food Aid with a spin on the classic Band Aid hit.
“Carol’s a bit fan of that song, aren’t you Carol? One of your favourites,” Charlie asked.
“I’ll tell you what the sausage roll bit is making me very hungry,” the weather reporter replied.
He continued: “Stay calm Carol it’s okay,” as she replied: “Thank you Charlie that’s very nice of you.”
“You’ve got to stay calm in these situations you can’t have Carol getting angry,” Charlie said.
“It’s kind of funny,” Naga quipped before the BBC Breakfast presenters carried on with the show.
Meanwhile, Carol distracted BBC viewers with her sparkly glass dress.
@Jennie_Mortley tweeted: “@carolkirkwood LOVE the dress you’re wearing on the telly box this morning where is it from please?”
@PhillipJoe1963 agreed: “Good morning!! Damn Kirkwood you looking Sparkly girl!!. Have a great day.”
“@carolkirkwood my partner is wondering where you got your dress from that you had on bbc on the 23rd. Any help be canny thanks,” @PhilBro47060482 asked.
BBC Breakfast airs on BBC One daily at 6am.
