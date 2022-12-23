Carol Lee DeVlieger, 80, of Warren, Pa., passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.

Carol was born on Sept. 29, 1942, at Warren General Hospital to Florence Clarine (Irwin) Frederick and Carl William Ronald Frederick. She was a graduate of Warren Area High School and then worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Warren State Hospital, retiring in 1978 to pursue her dream of owning and managing Maple Grove Stables. She taught Western, English, and Dressage to her many students and led countless trail rides through the wooded hills surrounding the farm, including two benefit rides for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Horses were Carol’s passion. She began riding in early childhood and performed in horse shows throughout the eastern United Stated and Canada. One of her proudest moments was performing and placing at the Toronto International Horse Show. She, along with her parents, were long time members of the Y-Bar-U Saddle Club in Scandia, Pa. Carol loved music, especially the Beatles and Elvis Presley. She was active in Epworth United Methodist Church, singing in the choir, and later attended Warren First Church of the Nazarene. Nothing meant more to Carol than her family. She and her husband William celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary in 2018. She took great pride and enjoyment in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved the holidays when the family gathered to celebrate.

Carol is survived by her husband whom she married in 1968, William Victor DeVlieger of Warren, Pa.; her sons Carl Lee DeVlieger, William Shawn DeVlieger, and daughter-in-law Sara Jeanne (Yehl) DeVlieger, all of Warren Pa; grandchildren Nevaeh “Jacky” DeVlieger and Cassadi Bergquist of Warren, Pa.; Kari Smiley of Erie, Pa.; Jess Smiley and Michael Smiley of Union City, Pa.; Brandi Kerstetter of Mill Village, PA; and great-grandchildren Conner Kerstetter, Elyssa Smiley, Destiney Elder, Samuel Elder, August Smiley, Jessie James Smiley, Shawn Smiley, Luke Bergquist, Teagan Bergquist, Jaxson Bergquist, Aiyanna Nowacki, Zaylan Klein, and Asher Klein; and great-great-granddaughter Journie Jean Wilt.

In addition to her parents, Carol is preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Claudia Smiley.

