Centers work to keep seniors from feeling lonely during holidays

BRADENTON, Fla. — While many Americans will travel to spend Christmas with their family this year, some are not so fortunate, particularly members of the senior population.

What You Need To Know According to the United States Census Bureau, 21% of Florida’s population is made up of seniors

Experts say that Christmas is a time of year when seniors can become lonely without having family by their side.

Langdon Hall works to keep seniors involved, engaged during holidays

According to the United States Census Bureau, 21% of Florida’s population is made up of seniors, and the state is ranked No. 2 on the list for having the most seniors in the country.

It’s the time of year where experts say some seniors can become lonely without having family by their side.

“Of course, COVID is very serious and now with increasing numbers, so it’s been difficult with family members to travel to Florida,” said Langdon Hall executive director Sissy Ramos.

Most days, Marian Cooper says she likes to spend time outside with Bubba, who is a friendly cat.

“He comes to you and shows you affection,” she said.

Bubba is a sweet little visito that she loves to sit with, especially with the holidays coming up.

This Christmas looks very diffrenet from years past for the 81-year-old.

“I had family other years,” she said. “This year I have nobody but myself, so I try to take care of myself the best I can.”

Marian has lived at Langdon Hall for three months, but her son and grandkids live in Brazil, so she says it’s hard for them to see each other.

But she’s not going into Christmas without some support: Other residents are welcoming her with open arms.

As residents come up to hug Marian, she says, “’Oh this is a nice lady.'” In reply, the residents hugging her say, “we love her.”

A 2019 study by the National Library of Medicine found that more than one in three older people living in assisted living facilities suffer from loneliness.

So Ramos said the center makes every effort, especially during the holidays, to keep their residents smiling with activities like singing Christmas songs.

But one of Marian’s favorite things this time of year is looking at the colors of Christmas.

“I’m glad to see the trees,” she said. “They have two trees one up here, one up here.”

Another one of her favorite things to do is to play the piano.

Marian is not going through this alone — many other residents are also missing their family too, battling loneliness by bonding with each other.

The seniors received donated gifts from different organizations this year and will open them on Christmas Eve.