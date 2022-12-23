Cloudification Demands New Approach to Timing Design

As enterprises have discovered the productivity, accessibility, and reliability benefits gained when data systems run on the cloud, the resultant growth in cloud computing has fueled demand for more network bandwidth and higher data-transfer rates inside cloud platforms and between their users. This growth extends to third-party services like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and private clouds.

Observers of the trend have coined the term cloudification to describe the proliferation of cloud computing technologies throughout networks and at universal endpoints, such as smartphones and PCs. This trend is putting unprecedented pressure on the crucial timing systems that regulate the high-frequency operation of devices such as servers, network switches, and routers.

So how should computing- and network-equipment manufacturers respond? What are the options at their disposal for shifting their timing technology in response to the substantial changes in operating requirements that cloudification engenders?

The stepwise march of networking technology

Networking and communications technologies typically advance in large, generational leaps that provide dramatic upgrades in speed, bandwidth, and network capacity. This progress is seen in the shifts from 2G through 3G and 4G to today’s 5G wireless network technology. In the core telecom network, operators have been able to upgrade Gigabit Ethernet equipment to 10G, 25G, 100G, and beyond.

With each shift, the carrier-wave frequency increases, tightening the margin of error around the timing signals that synchronize device or network operations. The operational speeds of today’s optical communications modules and PCI Express interfaces are so high that it can be challenging to meet the crucial jitter specifications for the associated timing components. This is particularly true when the components are affected by noise from external sources such as power supplies.

In timing systems, jitter is the variation of a clock from its correct position in time. When the system frequency doubles, the allowable jitter halves. Equipment manufacturers therefore should not be surprised that they continually face pressure to uprate the jitter performance of the timing components. Systems as diverse as 5G radio units, network switches, network processor boards, servers, and Wi-Fi access points face this challenge.

Manufacturers can most effectively meet the predictable performance need by building the specification of the timing system into the architectural development phase of new design projects. This shift represents an essential change from traditional practice, in which the selection of timing components is among the last decisions made before finalizing a production design. The tighter timing margins become, the more this last-minute approach to timing harms the design process. Manufacturers have had to specify expensive parts, compromise design specifications, and extend development time in the search for adequate timing components.

Clock frequency and jitter performance are not the only aspects of timing provision affected by cloudification. The operating environment for timing systems is also changing as cloud-based applications find new host device types. The original home of cloud computing applications, of course, is the data center. But today, cloud computing apps run on many end-node types. One example is a premium car that continuously connects to cloud-based diagnostics or tracking. Others include a communications application running as a node in a cloud computing network or a mobile phone with which a remote worker connects to corporate data systems.

This distributed network architecture raises new questions about the implementation of timing technology. A timing component in an AWS rack-mount server is not subjected to the shock and vibration that a construction engineer’s phone or tablet might undergo at a building site. The operating environment of a car — whether in the frozen north of Sweden or the baking desert of Saudi Arabia — is quite different from the climate-controlled stability of a data center.

The rise of cloudification means timing components are subject to tighter performance constraints, with smaller margins for jitter, and must handle a wider range of harsh operating conditions.

How can companies all along the value chain, from cloud service providers to networking- and edge-equipment manufacturers, respond to ensure that timing system designs are future-proof and will not compromise or hamper the implementation of the latest computing technologies?

There are three changes that enterprises should consider making now.

A strategic plan for timing

The first is to treat timing similarly to other functions common to most or all products in a manufacturer’s portfolio. Many networking-equipment manufacturers have central design teams that develop Linux OSes or SerDes interfaces for use across all products. A few forward-thinking technology companies have also created central teams for developing timing systems, with benefits like enabling time synchronization across multiple platforms. This strategic, centralized approach brings focused attention to the increasingly demanding specification of timing technology. It allows a company to build and use expertise in this functional domain across all product lines.

Dedicated timing expertise can also ensure the architecture of a product from the very beginning of its development, including the timing system specification. The result allows the architecture to fit the timing solution under development.

An open mind about new timing technology

Old habits die hard. Since the early 20th century, the quartz crystal has been the electronics engineer’s only mainstream option for timing-signal generation, but there are drawbacks associated with quartz. Crystal oscillators are notoriously prone to a predictable drift in frequency performance in varying temperatures. There are wild variations in performance between crystals from a common batch of production units, and crystals cope badly with shock and vibration.

Today, newer, microelectromechanical system (MEMS)-based timing technologies are eliminating these drawbacks. MEMS timing devices provide the predictably stable and low jitter required in the latest high-speed networking and communications equipment. Performance that is stable over temperature, robust, and uniform from one unit to another is possible, thanks to a 100% silicon supply chain. Because MEMS timing components can handle vibration and temperature swings, equipment manufacturers can specify the same timing device for different use cases. This flexibility reduces the number of device models that must be kept in stock and simplifies a manufacturer’s logistics operations.

Taking advantage of expertise where you find it

The third response to the growth of cloudification is to enhance the organization’s understanding of the issues involved in timing system design. In high-bandwidth systems, timing has the potential to make or break the system, but it is rarely the primary focus of an equipment manufacturer’s top engineers. Rather, their expertise is in the packet handling, interface design, and processor systems.

Manufacturers of MEMS-based timing devices have the product and technology knowledge to help customers create a platform that accelerates design completion while enhancing performance across a broad product portfolio. An organization can quickly and easily augment its in-house engineering knowledge base by taking advantage of the expertise of timing-component manufacturers. And unlike quartz crystals, MEMS-based timing components are programmable and can be reused across multiple functional domains and device types. This allows equipment manufacturers, for the first time, to take a strategic approach to developing a platform for implementing timing systems.

Organizations can also enhance their approach to timing system provision by participating in industry initiatives such as the Open Compute Project’s Time Appliance Project (OCP-TAP). These initiatives invite collaboration within the ecosystem of timing system users, suppliers, researchers, and developers to accelerate the adoption of new technologies and solutions. The stakeholders work together to meet the increasing demand for high-performance timing components.

Meeting the demands of cloudification

Delivering on the demands of a connected, data-rich world requires formulating a strategic approach, embracing new timing technology, and leveraging the expertise of third parties. By adopting these three measures, companies at the epicenter of the cloudification trend can ensure that their timing systems achieve the best performance and the fastest time to market.

Read also: