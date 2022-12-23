Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Will Netflix narrow it down?

As we think for a moment about a potential Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date, there are plenty of things that are on our mind. Take, for example, how Netflix is going to set the stage for it in the first place. Are they going to issue a release window prior to the actual date? How will they clue us in to when the karate comedy is on its way back to the air.

Yes, this is where we post the obligatory reminder that as of this writing, there is still no official renewal for a Cobra Kai season 6. However, we’re still chugging along here, thinking that this is a foregone conclusion and not something that you should actively be concerned about.

Instead, we’re left to wonder about what the timeline is going to be for a show that while short in terms of run time, has not actually started off production. The cast and crew can turn these around faster than the average Netflix show, but does that matter if filming doesn’t get started until the spring? That could render it impossible for us to get new episodes in 2023 at all.

At some point over the next several months, the idea situation would be that Netflix gives us an approximate date, sort of like they are doing with The Witcher season 3 or like they’ve done in the past with some other shows. We do think it’s at the very least possible, and not something that they would shy away from altogether. It would be helpful for a show like this, especially given the long potential hiatus, to have something like this. Let’s hope they consider it.

(For the record, we’d consider ourselves lucky to get season 6 of Cobra Kai at some point in January or February 2024.)

Do you think that we’re going to see Netflix narrow down a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date in advance?

