Coco Gauff reveals new look ahead of 2023 tennis season

Ahead of the 2023 season, Coco Gauff has revealed her stunning new look on social media.

Coco Gauff had an incredible 2022 season, reaching her maiden singles Grand Slam final at the French Open and capturing three doubles titles with Jessica Pegula.

The 18-year-old recently took to her Instagram story to show off her gorgeous newly coloured hair braids, writing:

“new braid color”

Coco Gauff earlier stated in an interview with The Gloss that braids are simple to go with and that she prefers not to travel with a lot of hair products.

“My hair is usually in braids. I like my hair, but braids are just easier. Especially when I sweat—when my hair isn’t in braids, the salt from my sweat dries out [my hair]. When I take my braids out, my hair is always doing good,” said Gauff.

“Plus, it’s just easier not to travel with a bunch of hair products when I’m on the road. I’m thinking about adding color to my braids. Maybe pink, or something,” added Gauff.

A look at Coco Gauff’s 2022 season