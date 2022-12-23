Categories
Finance

Cold Weather Payment recipients can check if they’re due £25


The payment may go out to people on certain benefits, including Universal Credit and Pension Credit, depending on their situation. People are automatically paid £25 when the temperature drops below – or is forecast to be below – zero for seven consecutive days.

The scheme runs from November to March, and payments have already been triggered in hundreds of postcodes.

People can check if they are due a payment using a postcode checker tool on the Government website.

The checker works by a person selecting the country where they live and then they can put in the first half of their postcode e.g. SE1.

The tool will then come back with the results, telling the person if they are due one or more payments, and where their local weather station is located, which is used to determine if a payment is due.

To be eligible to receive a Cold Weather Payment, a person must get one of these benefits:

  • Pension Credit
  • Income Support
  • Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance
  • Income-related Employment and Support Allowance
  • Universal Credit
  • Support for Mortgage Interest.
  • People on Income Support or income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance usually get the payment as well. However, this only applies if they have any of the following:
  • A disability or pensioner premium
  • A child who is disabled
  • Child Tax Credit that includes a disability or severe disability element
  • A child under five living with them.

These are the other postcodes where a Cold Weather Payment has been triggered so far this winter:

December 5

Redesdale – CA9, DH8, NE19, NE47-49

Shap – CA10-12, CA16-17, LA8-10, LA21-23

Yeovilton – BA4-10, BA16, BA20-22, BS25-28, DT9-10, SP8, TA1-20, TA23

Benson – HP5-23, HP27, OX9,OX10,OX33, OX39,OX44, OX49, RG9, SL7-9

Bingley- BB4, BB8-12, BB18, BD1-22, HD3, HD7-9, HX1-7, LS21, LS29, OL13-14, S36

Exeter Airport – EX1-12, EX24, TQ1-6, TQ9, TQ12, TQ14

Libanus – NP4, NP11-13, NP22-24, NP44, SA9

Rochdale – L0-9, M24, M26, OL1-12, OL15-16,SK15

Rostherne – CW4, CW6-11, M1-9, M11-23, M25, M27-35, M38, M40-41, M43-46, M50, M90, PR7, SK1-12, SK14, SK16, WA1-16, WN1-8

Trawsgoed – LL35-40, SY20, SY23-25

December 6

Albemarle – DH1-7, DH9, DL4-5, DL14-17, NE1-13, NE15-18, NE20-21, NE23, NE25-46, SR1-7, TS21, TS28-29

Almondsbury – BS1-11, BS13-16, BS20-24, BS29-32, BS34-37, BS39-41, BS48-49, GL11-13, NP16, NP26

Bainbridge – BD23-24, DL8, DL11-13

Carlise – CA1-8, DG12, DG16

Coleshill – B1-21, B23-38, B40, B42-50, B60-80, B90-98, CV1-12, CV21-23, CV31-35, CV3 CV47, DY1-14, LE10, WS1-15, WV1-16

Hereford – GL1-6, GL10, GL14-20, GL50-53, HR1-9, NP7-8, NP15, NP25, SY8, WR1-11, WR13-15

Keele – CW1-3, CW5, CW 12, ST1-8, ST11-12, ST14-21

Leek Thorncliffe – DE4, DE45, S32-33, SK13, SK17, SK22-23, ST9-10, ST13

Little Rissington – CV36, GL54-56, OX7, OX15-17, WR12

Llysdinam – LD1-2, LD4-8, SA19-20, SY7, SY9, SY18

Pembury Sands – SA1-8, SA14-18, SA31-34, SA61-63, SA66-73

Shawbury – SY1-6, SY11-13, TF1-13

Stonyhurst – BB1-3, BB5-7, LA2, LA6-7, PR6

Stowe – NN1-7 NN11-13, MK18

Walney Island – LA1, LA3-5, LA11-20

Westonbirt – BA1-3, BA11, BA13-15, GL7-9, RG17, SN1-6, SN8-16, SN25-26

Woburn – MK1-17, MK19, MK40-46, NN8-10, NN29, PE19, SG5-7, SG15-19

December 7

Boscombe Down -BA12, RG28, SO20-23,SP1-5, SP7, SP9-11

Bramham – HG1 – 5, LS1-20, LS22-28, YO1, YO8, YO10, YO19, YO23-24, YO26, YO30-32, YO41-43, YO51, YO60-61

Brize Norton – OX1-6, OX8, OX11-14, OX18, OX20, OX25-29, SN7

Charlwood – BN5-6, BN44, GU5-6, ME6, ME14-20, RH1-20, TN1-20, TN22, TN27

Fylingdales – YO13, YO18, YO21-22, YO62

Hawarden Airport – CH1-8, LL11-14, SY14

Hurn – BH1-25, BH31, DT1-2, DT11, SP6

Lake Vrnwy – LL20-21, LL23, SY10, SY15-17, SY19, SY21-22

Leeming – DL1-DL3, DL6,DL7, DL9, DL10, TS9, S16 YO7

Marham – CB6-7, IP24-28, PE12-14, PE30-38

Nottingham – CV13, DE1-3, DE5-7, DE11-15, DE21-24, DE55-56, DE65, DE72-75, LE1-9, LE11-14, LE16-19, LE65, LE67, NG1-22, NG25, NG31-34

Odiham – GU1-4, GU7-35, GU46-47, GU51-52, RG1-2, RG4-8, RG10, RG12, RG14, RG18-27, RG29-31, RG40-42, RG45, SL1-2, SL4-6, SO24

Rothamsted – AL1-10, EN6, HP1-4, LU1-7, SG1-4, SG12-14, WD3-7, WD17-19, WD23-25

December 8

Andrewsfield – CB1-5, CB10-11, CB21-25, CM1-9, CM11-24, CM77, CO9, RM4, SG8-11

Tibenham – NR1-35

Wattisham – CB8-9, CO1-8, CO10-16, IP1-23, IP29-33

Wittering – LE15, NN14-18, PE1-9, PE15-17, PE26-29

December 9

Capel Curig – LL24-25, LL41

Charterhall – NE71

Chivenor – EX23, EX31-34, EX39

Dunkeswell Aerodrome – DT6-8, EX13-15, TA21

Herstmonceux – BN7-8, BN20-24, BN26-27, TN21, TN31-40

Leconfield – DN14, HU1-20, YO11-12, YO14-17, YO25

Liscombe – EX16, EX35-36, TA22, TA24

Morpeth, Cockle Park – NE22, NE24, NE61-70

Sheffield, DN1 – 8, DN11-12,HD1-2, HD4-6, S1-14, S17-18, S20-21, S25-26, S35, S40-45, S60-66, S70-75, S80-81, WF1-17

Waddington – DN9-10, DN13, DN15-22, DN31-41, LN1-13, NG23-24, PE10-11, PE20-25

December 10

Heathrow – BR1-4, CR0, CR2-9,E1-18, E20, E1W, EC1-4, EN1- 5, EN7-11, HA0-9, IG1-11, KT1-24, N1-22, NW1-11, SE1-28, SL0, SL3, SM1-7, SW1-20, TW1-20, UB1-11, W1-14, WC1-2, WD 1-2

December 11

Redesdale – CA9, DH8, NE19, NE47-49

Rhyl – LL15-19, LL22, LL26-32

Shap – CA10-12, CA16-17, LA8-10, LA21-23

Yeovilton – BA4-10, BA16, BA20-22, BS25-28, DT9-10, SP8, TA1-20, TA23

December 12

Benson – HP5-23, HP27, OX9,OX10,OX33, OX39,OX44, OX49, RG9, SL7-9

Bingley- BB4, BB8-12, BB18, BD1-22, HD3, HD7-9, HX1-7, LS21, LS29, OL13-14, S36

Exeter Airport – EX1-12, EX24, TQ1-6, TQ9, TQ12, TQ14

Libanus – NP4, NP11-13, NP22-24, NP44, SA9

Rochdale – L0-9, M24, M26, OL1-12, OL15-16,SK15

Rostherne – CW4, CW6-11, M1-9, M11-23, M25, M27-35, M38, M40-41, M43-46, M50, M90, PR7, SK1-12, SK14, SK16, WA1-16, WN1-8

Trawsgoed – LL35-40, SY20, SY23-25

December 13

Albemarle – DH1-7, DH9, DL4-5, DL14-17, NE1-13, NE15-18, NE20-21, NE23, NE25-46, SR1-7, TS21, TS28-29

Carlisle – CA1-8, DG12, DG16

December 14

Thorney Island – BN1-3, BN9-18, BN25, BN41-43, BN45, PO1-22, PO30-41, SO14-19, SO30-32, SO40-43, SO45, SO50-53

December 15

Crosby – CH41-49, CH60-66, FY1-8, L1-40, PR1-5, PR8-9, PR25-26

Loftus – SR8, TS1-8, TS10-14, TS17-20, TS22-27

North Wyke – EX17-22, EX37-38, PL19-21,TQ10-11, TQ13

St. Bees Head – CA13-15, CA18-28

Shoeburyness – BR5-8, CM0, CT5, CT6,DA1-18, ME1-5, ME7-8, ME9 -13, RM1-3, RM5-20, SS0-17

December 16

Aberporth – SA35-48, SA64-65

Mona – LL33-34, LL42-49, LL51-78

Rhyl – LL15-19, LL22, LL26-32.



