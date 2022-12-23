Complete Yellowstone Timeline (Including 1883 & 1923), Explained

Did you know that the legacy of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch spans for more than 100 years?

It’s true, and with the new Yellowstone spin-off series 1923 premiering on Paramount+, fans can finally connect the missing elements to the family’s legacy. The new series features Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as they depict members of the Dutton clan during the early 20th century. The show picks up where the first prequel, 1883, left off. Moreover, 1923 helps fill in the missing details that explain how John Dutton became the patriarch of the ranch in the 21st century.

As a result, here’s a timeline of all the events (and shows) that take place on Yellowstone and throughout its prequels:

1883: The Beginning

It all starts in the year 1883. The first Yellowstone prequel, starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, was a smash hit despite only lasting a season. Nonetheless, the period piece was designed to serve as an introduction to the Dutton family legacy.

For this reason, James and Margaret Dutton establish the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch on land selected by their daughter, Elsa, as her gravesite. 1883 foreshadows many of the events to come in Yellowstone, including a prophecy that the Duttons will lose the land after seven generations.

1894: Jacob Dutton Becomes Patriarch

The new Yellowstone spin-off, 1923, actually begins in the year 1894. Here, it’s presented that Jacob Dutton takes over control of the property thanks to Margaret’s endorsement.

Now, following the deaths of James and Margaret, Jacob and his two sons are in charge of the ranch. The new TV series presents the conflicts and decisions that build the ranch into an unstoppable empire of Paradise Valley.

1923: Rise of Jacob and Cara Dutton

Needless to say, fans are beyond thrilled to see Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren share the same screen in the new series 1923. Accordingly, the year introduces audiences to the family that manages the ranch.

By now, Jacob has accelerated to livestock commissioner to protect the Dutton dynasty. On the other hand, one of his sons remains absent after fighting in the Great War. It leaves a void back at home as the ranch is threatened by a new villain (played by Timothy Dalton).

1997: Death of Evelyn Dutton

The next important event in Yellowstone occurs more than 70 years later. It’s presented in a flashback during the first season of Yellowstone when a young Beth accidentally contributes to the death of her mother, Evelyn. The tragedy leaves John Dutton widowed as well as shapes the trauma which haunts Beth Dutton moving forward.

Later, as subsequent seasons of Yellowstone unfold, audiences discover that John continuously mourns the loss while the rest of the family struggles to get along – fighting for power and control.

2017: Death of Lee Dutton

Yellowstone officially picks up in the year 2017. The first episode (teaser ahead) reveals the shocking death of Lee Dutton, the oldest son of John and Evelyn. Meanwhile, the rest of the year is nearly as shaky as the family clashes with nearby Broken Rock Indian Reservation and Chief Thomas Rainwater.

Furthermore, the land is threatened by a wealthy real estate developer while the remaining offspring of John are conflicted over the land. Kayce seems to prefer living on the reservation and Jamie is pursuing a political career of his own.

2018-19: The Drama Continues

Yellowstone seasons 2-4 occur over a couple of years during which another set of villains are introduced and problems plague the ranch. The Beck brothers are a serious threat in season two along with a prying investigative journalist.

Meanwhile, the rivalry between siblings Beth and Jamie Dutton continues to evolve in season 3-4. Moreover, a critical secret regarding Jamie’s existence threatens to spoil the entire family’s reputation. Season four concludes with Beth and Rip finally tying the knot, along with Kayce envisioning “the end of us”.

2020: Yellowstone, Season 5

What new events will get added to the Yellowstone timeline in season 5? The season is currently airing on Paramount Network and has already revealed some surprises.

For starters, the Dutton clan faces a new adversary – Caroline Warner. Then, there is the (spoiler ahead) shocking loss of Kayce and Monica Dutton second child.

By now, John is also governor of Montana while his son, Jamie, serves as Attorney General. The newfound political power is an attempt to preserve the land, but will it work?

After all, when you consider the Yellowstone timeline, this is the seventh generation of the family. In 1883, it was prophesied by a local Native American that the family would lose the land after seven generations.