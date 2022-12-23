​Convenience store chain CU to build metaverse-based ecommerce

[Gettyimages Bank]

SEOUL — BGF Retail, the operator of South Korea’s top convenience store chain CU will establish a metaverse-based ecommerce platform where users can receive actual products after purchasing items using avatars in the virtual space. Some 30 stores will be created on Jeff World, a metaverse platform based on a virtual asset system.



“Users can receive items purchased through Jeff World through delivery or by visiting nearby offline stores,” BGF Retail’s spokesperson Kim Seong-mo told Aju Business Daily on December 23. The company will work with Jeff, an investment information provider affiliated with domestic payment service company Danal, to release the platform in early 2023.



Jeff World is a blockchain-based metaverse platform where users can engage in shopping and other leisure activities. Blockchain is a decentralized network as it normally does not have a central server to control and monitor data flow. Because each person carries a virtual ledger that plays the role of an independent data node, it is extremely difficult to manipulate data. When a change is made to a ledger, the same change in data is made to all other virtual ledgers connected to the same network.



To enable customers to engage in various activities in the virtual space, BGF Retail has tried hard to showcase different metaverse platforms. It is currently operating an online convenience store on ZEPETO, a popular smartphone metaverse app, to invite customers to a virtual clone of a CU store located in one of Seoul’s riverside parks. Visitors to the metaverse store can shop and rest on benches to enjoy the famous night scenery of the Han River that flows through South Korea’s capital city.