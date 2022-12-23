Coronation Street fans slam ‘ridiculous’ George plot ‘stolen from

Undertaker George (played by Tony Maudsley) just wanted to surprise Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) with a Christmas present he knew she’d like, so he arranged for her old sofa to be removed while he awaited the delivery of a new one. However, when the highly-anticipated sofa arrived it ended up being a tiny one built to go in a doll’s house. While some Coronation Street viewers found the plot hilarious, others questioned how George could have purchased the item and believed it to be a regular-sized settee. Some even claimed the idea was taken from an advert.

Eileen initially became suspicious that George was up to something when he tried to deter her from going home.

As they sat in the cafe, Geroge panicked when Eileen announced she’d be heading off.

“I haven’t even started prepping for Christmas dinner,” Eileen informed him as he tried to convince her to stay out a bit longer.

“But Todd (Grimshaw, Gareth Pierce) and Sean (Tully, Antony Cotton) are taking care of that,” George argued.

“Yeah, exactly, £20 they haven’t even peeled a sprout between them!” Eileen replied.

