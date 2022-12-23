Could 2023 Be The Year Of Machine Learning And AI? – Asiana Times

With several setbacks to world economies & more efficiency in Machine learning and AI driven models, is it the next big thing?

As we usher in 2023, we know that there have been constant hiccups in world economies, which have led to several losses of businesses resulting in companies thinking about cutting their costs so their businesses could still thrive.

We are faced with a tight labour market situation in which even recession might not help ease the situation.

With technologies improving by leaps and bounds, could machine learning and AI be the answer for the pending miseries of companies?

Five countries lead in embracing AI and machine technology. India is right there among the US, China, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The criteria and rankings are decided using a number of metrics, including hiring in AI, research done within the country, and investment in the sector.

Image courtesy: Phonlamai Photo/shutterstock.com

Creating and using AI/ Machine learning

There are two aspects of AI and machine technology, these are creating and using it.

Among the two, there is a lot of impetus in using Machine learning Technology. We have seen in the past that weak economic conditions always pave the way and provide impetus for using machines to cut costs and raise productivity.

A most recent example of this happening has been in the oil sector where a fall in oil prices had led to forced changes in processes for oil production. There were more efficient ways that were explored, which meant fewer people needed for many functions.

Image courtesy: Venturebeat

AI modelling and machine use in the retail sector

An efficient use of AI is in the retail sector, where supermarkets have already started using AI for prediction modelling for sales of their products. AI is able to tell them which products they should have more stock of given anticipated developments at a particular time, based on assessing what’s happening now.

For example, factors like weather, what cricket game is happening (the latter apparently requiring more chips and snacks and Pepsi), and the popularity of competing goods at competing supermarkets. After considering all the inputs, stores receive recommendations on how many stocks to keep.

Is AI or machine learning a looming threat for humans?

Many people feel a fear of a science-fiction-like takeover, where their companies might eventually replace them with AI. Although if you look at it historically, technological transitions have turned out just fine for workers, and have in fact freed them up for paying attention to higher-value tasks,

But this time things are different because of how financial matters everywhere have progressed, and there is a legitimate concern there would be unemployment caused by a preference to more efficient machine systems, which will be a harsh reality people will have to face.

Technology is opening up a range of exciting options for us, but it is really up to us now, how we are able to smartly make use of it without compromising on human employability and ingenuity which are irreplaceable.