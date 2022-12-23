Coventry Building Society offers 2.85% with further boost in

The Limited Access Saver (Online) (6) is one of the leading accounts at the moment, offering an interest rate of 2.85 percent. But as the Bank of England Base Rate increased on December 15, 2022, it appears the building society is passing on the benefits.
It has confirmed the interest rate will rise to 3.25 percent gross, from January 6, 2023 onwards.
This will be welcome news for those looking to get the best return on the cash they put away.
However, people should be aware this is a limited access account – rather than easy access.
Savers will be able to take money out of the account up to six times a year, without having to pay a charge.
READ MORE: Millions of Britons set for 8% energy bill hike from January
Interest on this account is calculated daily, but paid either annually or monthly.
Britons can choose to add the interest to the account or have it paid into another suitable account.
It also offers flexibility with deposits, as people can save anywhere from £1 to £250,000.
And for peace of mind, the account also benefits from Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) protection.
It means savings up to £85,000 per person, per provider are protected should the worst happen.
To open the account, a person must be aged 16 or over, and a UK resident.
It can be opened online, but savers will need to provide a valid email address for the application to be processed.
Those who are already members of the building society should provide their Coventry account number.
It may also be necessary for Britons to provide details of their bank or building society to send withdrawals and interest to.
Source link