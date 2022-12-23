Cramer warns investors not to repeat this year’s mistakes when it

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors to exercise caution when approaching mega-cap tech stocks that got hammered this year.

“If we see these stocks creeping back up to their old levels. … Let’s remember that prices do matter, and we don’t want to get burned the next time they go too high,” he said. “Right now, we want cheap stocks of companies that make things or do stuff at a profit and return some of those profits to shareholders.”

Stocks rose Friday but were still down for the week as investors continue to worry about a potential recession.

Tech stocks have been hammered this year by persistent inflation, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and Covid shutdowns in China. Before this year, mega-cap tech names soared to stratospheric heights and were largely responsible for the market’s strength.

Tesla , Meta Platforms , Nvidia , Amazon , Alphabet , Microsoft and Apple — all major stocks in the S&P 500 — lost a combined $5.4 trillion in value, according to Cramer.