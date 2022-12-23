Categories
Business

Cramer’s lightning round: I love Eagle Materials


Eagle Materials Inc: “I love Eagle Materials. We’ve got so much money coming for infrastructure from the federal government.”

Apple Inc: “I’m still urging people to own it, don’t trade it, but I accept the fact that it’s going lower before it goes higher.”

Mativ Holdings Inc: “We’re not going to opine. … We’re going to do some homework and we’re going to come back.”

Mosaic Co: “I still think the fertilizers work. I am not giving up on them.”

Cellebrite DI LTD: “I’m going to have to take a pass. Need to do too much more work on it.”

SoFi Technologies Inc: “I think that SoFi, it’s finally going to be [CEO] Anthony Noto’s year. I genuinely believe it.”

Disclaimer: Cramer’s Charitable Trust owns shares of Apple.

CNBC

