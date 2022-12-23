Cruise guest warns over ‘worst part’ of a cruise holiday

Cruise ships usually carry thousands of passengers. That means that getting on and off the ship could be a little chaotic.

A cruise passenger wrote on Reddit: “Get there very early as I always do to avoid the lines or get there late to avoid the lines. Getting on and off the ship is the worst part of a cruise.”

Passengers should be aware that if they arrive very early, some areas on the ship will not be open.

Cruise crew usually deliver luggage later on in the day, so passengers will need to bring swimming costumes in their hand luggage if they want to swim in the pool.

Arriving late is a risky move as the ship will not wait for passengers who miss the departure time.

