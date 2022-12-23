From 13 January 2023, fans will be able to enjoy the first five episodes of the new series Break Point focused on the world of tennis and created by Netflix. The ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi has never hidden the desire to grow the whole movement through various multimedia contents capable of attracting people’s attention and creating real characters.

The protagonists of the first episodes will be Matteo Berrettini, Nick Kyrgios, Felix Auger Aliassime, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Paula Badosa, Ajla Tomljanovic, Iga Swiatek and many others. However, he did discuss the absence of legends like Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Daniel Evans vs Netflix tennis series Break Point: “It’s acted”

Daniel Evans‘ thoughts on the new Netflix product is very particular. The British tennis player revealed that he will not watch the series in an interview with The Times newspaper.

He told: “The best two examples in terms of work ethic, mentality, technique and tactics (Djokovic and Nadal) are not there. Just because most people don’t care about tennis but about drama. You could have pointed to the tennis players they would have picked for the series a long time ago.

It’s all so predictable. I should listen to Stefanos Tsitsipas and his father. It’s not for me. It’s all acted out, you’ll see it with your own eyes.” Just Tsitsipas, enthusiastically commenting on the news: “Fans will be able to understand our sport but also our way of life in a much deeper way.

Certainly it is something not easy to show and to present to the public. They needed a lot of shots and different angles of coverage. Then it was necessarily necessary to develop an extremely solid level of intimacy with us players, because this was the only way they managed to get the players to allow them to enter their world, to share and let them live with them the experiences and journeys they had made protagonists. I feel really lucky that I could have been one of the subjects of the series.”