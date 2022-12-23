DEAL OF THE DAY: Amazon shoppers love £20 blanket hoodie





Blanket hoodies have become a household staple in the UK after being recommended on Money Saving Expert as a way to stay warm without increasing heating bills. Searches for blanket hoodies increase by 233 percent on Google this year, further proving that the cosy item is one of the most wanted items this Christmas.

If you’re rushing to find a last-minute present for Christmas, gifting a wearable blanket hoodie is a great idea as its practical for the wintry season. Amazon shoppers are praising the Bedsure blanket hoodie which is similar to Oodie but over £40 cheaper and can be ordered with next day delivery. Made from super soft sherpa fleece, it’ll keep you warm and is loved for its amazing quality. Available now, shoppers can get a medium-sized hoodie on sale for £20.99 from £41.99, and is £43 cheaper than Oodie’s prices.

The oversized shape makes it comfortable to fit all body shapes and its indoor and outdoor friendly so you can wear out on dog walks, camping or running errands. Plus, it’s also easy to care for and consists of a premium flannel on the outside and a sherpa lining on the inside, which helps retain heat. If you want to order it before Christmas, the latest date for purchase is Friday December 23, 2022. The deal is only available until Sunday, December 25, 2022 so shop now.

Shoppers praise the blanket hoodies for being super warm, comfortable and amazing value for money. Arvind0007 wrote: “With the cold weather and high energy bills, this is a must have. Having these on saves us on having the heater on early and we now shorten the heating time by over an hour daily, which makes a big difference.” Angie commented: “I am living in this ‘blanket’ instead of putting the heating on. At £25, it’s much better value than the Oodie.” Teresa Parkinson agreed: “Very effective at maintaining body heat without feeling hot or sweaty. Coupled with thermal socks I have been able to turn my heating down to 16c – 17c without feeling cold.”