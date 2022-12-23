Delayed Apple Silicon Mac Pro, what’s coming in 2023, Apple Music

The new Mac Pro could be smaller than the last Intel one.







It looks like both the Apple Silicon Mac Pro and Apple Music Classical app will miss their 2022 deadline, but we have had other great releases this year. We talk about them all, on the AppleInsider Podcast.

Yes, yes, Apple Silicon is an astonishing leap forward for the Mac but Apple promised a new Mac Pro by two years from WWDC 2020, so it’s failed completely. And it expressly promised an Apple Music Classical app by the end of 2023, so it’s almost certainly failed there too.

You can let them off, though. Every other part of the Mac lineup has been quite brilliantly revolutionized — and some of it twice. Plus we have had the surprise of the Mac Studio, the best-named if most-ugly new Mac we were not expecting.

Besides, Apple Music Classical fans will be happy to have the karaoke Apple Music Sing feature, that’ll keep them going for a while.

In all seriousness, 2022 has seen some tremendous apps, and especially great updates to old favorites. It’s time to celebrate the tools we’ve all relied on and relished in the last year.

