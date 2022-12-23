



Russian teenagers are set to learn how to use assault rifles during school hours in a revival to Soviet-era education, an announcement on the new nationwide curriculum has revealed. As well as lessons on how to use military weapons, pupils will also be taught about the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the current conflict in Ukraine, which is still being termed a “special military operation”. Both incidents will be taught through the political lens of the Kremlin, who have consistently relied on propagandistic narratives.

Students in the 10th and 11th grades, aged 16 and 17, will learn how to handle a Kalashnikov assault rifle and provide first aid. They will also study the principles of operation of the F-1 and RGD-5 grenades, which are being used in Ukraine. The change to the curriculum was issued by the Ministry of Education on November 23 but was officially signed off on Thursday. Russian schools must switch to the implementation of unified educational programs by September 1, 2023.

In addition to the "elements of basic military training", teenage students will be required to take "History of Russia" courses. Pupils will be required to study the geopolitical crisis of 2022, including the events in Ukraine. The requirement for passing the module is an understanding of the "importance of Russia in world political and socio-economic processes" and knowledge of "the achievements of the country and its people". They will learn about the annexation of Crimea, which will be reframed as a "coup in Ukraine in 2014" that led to a "reunification of Russia and Crimea". They will also study the "special military operation" in Ukraine that is currently entering its tenth month.