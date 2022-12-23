Devastation as two Navy men killed in crash outside airbase





Two young Navy men died in a crash outside a military airbase. Callum “Gilly” Gilbert, 23, and Daniel “Coxy” Cox, 24, leading air engineering technicians (LAET) based at Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Culdrose in Cornwall. They died in the collision on the A3083 outside the base on December 7.

The friends served with 820 Naval Air Squadron, and the commanding officer of RNAS Culdrose, Captain Stuart Irwin, said: “We are all deeply saddened by the deaths of two of our people. First and foremost, my heartfelt condolences go to the families and loved ones who have been affected by this tragic event. “These were two bright young aircraft engineers who had already achieved so much and served with distinction. At 820 Naval Air Squadron, across RNAS Culdrose, and in the wider community here in west Cornwall – we are all coming to terms with their loss.” LAET Gilbert, who is from Helston, Cornwall, had served with the 820 Naval Air Squadron previously as an able rating. Both he and LAET Cox had completed their training to leading hand earlier this year, also at RNAS Culdrose on the training unit 824 Naval Air Squadron. As leading air engineers, they were part of the close-knit team which maintains and repairs the squadron’s Merlin Mk2 helicopters. Warrant Officer Steven Hughes, the senior maintenance rating on 820 Naval Air Squadron, said their loss had been keenly felt by all on the squadron, but particularly among the engineers. He told Cornwall Live: “We are a close team. These are people that all share so much. We don’t just work together – we deploy together, we eat together, we share a room together and we see the world together.”

Paying tribute to LAET Gilbert, he added: “It’s the grin I remember. He had good manners too. That goes a long way. He had the ability to cheer everyone up with a look. Even on a cold night, coming off the deck of Queen Elizabeth, he always had a twinkle in his eye.” A close friend of three years, LAET Ethan Fahy said of LAET Gilbert: “He was a lovely, lovely guy. He had a heart of gold. He’d always do anything for you.” LAET Devann Solomon added: “Gilly was always so happy. Even just walking past him, he’d make you smile.” LAET Sam Edgerton said: “He was loyal to his friends and the people he worked with. We used to go out and do things around Cornwall. He used to do a bit of surfing and he spent a lot of time in the gym. He was trying to convert me to playing golf. He was just a nice, pleasant guy.” Warrant Officer Hughes praised LAET Cox for his commitment to his work, saying: “He loved his family and he loved his work. He was so enthusiastic. That’s my lasting memory of him. “Every morning he’d be in my office asking, ‘what time are we doing rounds?’ and I’d think, ‘I haven’t even had a cup of tea yet and he wants to get out and start work’.” LAET Tom Bunt said LAET Cox, from Chichester, West Sussex, was passionate about mechanics and cars. He said: “I’ve never known a bloke who could strip an engine like him. He could take it apart and he knew where every nut and bolt went. “He loved cars and was always working on them. He’d spent 18 months designing and developing a spoiler from scratch, but he never got to fit it. That’s what gets me, he never had the chance to fit it.” LAET Devann Solomon added: “Coxy was really lovely, always smiling, professional and friendly. He was always talking about his family and used to do school runs for his little sisters. It was a pleasure to work with him.” LAET Sam Edgerton said: “When I first met Coxy he was confident without having to say anything; I assumed he was ahead of me by years. He was naturally gifted at engineering and was always forthcoming with helping us out. You rely on each other a lot and the loss of what Coxy used to bring is felt heavily.”

A close friend of four years, LAET Adam Walker, said of LAET Cox: “Coxy was the most selfless and caring person I have met in my life; he always put family and friends first. The way he approached life with positive energy and humour, I believe everyone who knew him will carry that through. He will always be loved and missed.” LAET Gilbert’s family paid tribute by saying: “Callum was a dearly-loved son, grandson, nephew, brother to Megan and partner to Ellie. As a family, we will all miss him deeply and no words come close to explaining our grief of losing him. We have so many fond memories which we will now hold onto closely. “Callum was a truly remarkable, cheerful, kind, caring, thoughtful, talented and loving young man. He had so much heart and would lighten any room with his smile, his presence and sense of humour. We shall all miss him enormously and shall never ever forget him. “We will all love and miss you forever Callum – you’re one in a million, sleep tightly.” LAET Cox’s family said: “Dan was an outstanding son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and cousin who was devoted to his family. Over his years living in the Felpham, Middleton and Chichester areas we have all been exceptionally proud of the endless talents he displayed, his many achievements and positive attitude to life. “He was a talented musician, keen outdoorsman, swimmer and cliff-jumper, a qualified engineer and avid car enthusiast. He had a ‘can do’ attitude to all physical and technical challenges, trying his utmost and always achieving. He studied at Bishop Tufnell, Felpham Community College, Chichester College and Shoreham Technical College. “All levels of the local scouting association were hugely instrumental in his outdoor, sporting and hiking achievements. He particularly loved water sports and mountain biking. Having completed his bronze and silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards. Sadly, he was only the residential section away from completing his gold. “Like many local students with an affinity for the sea and swimming, he was employed as a part-time lifeguard at Butlin’s and Arun Leisure Centre. He then worked briefly for PMA as a driver before finally joining the Fleet Air Arm of the Royal Navy. “He graduated from HMS Raleigh in 2019 and subsequently HMS Sultan and HMS Collingwood. His wide circle of amazing, young friends are all shocked at this news and much suffering his loss. Our special thanks must go out to the Royal Navy for their unbounded support and care given to our family at this traumatic time. “Like his, our lives have been shattered and will never be the same again. Dan was a truly special multi-talented young man, taken from us far too soon, both loved and deeply missed by so many.” The collision involved a black Ford Fiesta and a grey BMW just after 9.10pm on Wednesday, December 7. The driver of the BMW sustained a suspected broken wrist and was taken to hospital. An inquest into their deaths is expected to be completed next year.