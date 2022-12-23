Dolly Parton Shared The Secret To Her 56 Year Marriage To Her

Dolly Parton has been married for 56 years (!!!) to her super elusive husband Carl Thomas Dean.
There are only a handful of pictures of them online together.
Really, like probably a dozen.
It’s a “public reveal” every single time.
“So we’re not in each other’s face all the time. He’s not in the business, so we have different interests, but yet we have the things we love to do together.”
“We both have a warped sense of humor. And I think humor, honestly, is one of the best things when you’re married like that.”
“Even if you have a problem, if you have a great sense of humor, if you say something you can’t take back (you) usually have some crazy way of getting out of it.”
The secret to a 56-year long marriage is a warped sense of humor.
