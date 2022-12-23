Categories
Dolly Parton Shared The Secret To Her 56 Year Marriage To Her


Dolly Parton has been married for 56 years (!!!) to her super elusive husband Carl Thomas Dean.

There are only a handful of pictures of them online together.

Really, like probably a dozen.

And every time Dolly posts a new pic of the two of them together it goes viral.

It’s a “public reveal” every single time.

My life plan is to be like Dolly Parton and not publicly reveal my husband until we have been married for 55 years https://t.co/CtQDlqgFe6


Twitter: @jackiestoy4

Anyway, Dolly shared the secret to her half-century-long marriage to ET Canada.

“I like it when people say, ‘How did it last so long?’ I say, ‘I stay going,” she said.

“So we’re not in each other’s face all the time. He’s not in the business, so we have different interests, but yet we have the things we love to do together.”

“We both have a warped sense of humor. And I think humor, honestly, is one of the best things when you’re married like that.”

“Even if you have a problem, if you have a great sense of humor, if you say something you can’t take back (you) usually have some crazy way of getting out of it.”

The secret to a 56-year long marriage is a warped sense of humor.





