Don Henley Drops $4 Million on an Eco-Friendly House for His Son

What do you do when you’re a wealthy musician like Don Henley? You buy a house or two and even throw in an eco-friendly home for your 24-year-old son. The Grammy-winning Eagles founder recently scooped up a $4 million home for his son in a swanky neighborhood.

Inside the multimillion-dollar house that Don Henley purchased for his son

Don Henley sits in the garden behind the Thoreau Institute | Joanne Rathe/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Don Henley and his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, have worked together on various projects. In 2018, Will joined his father and his legendary classic rock band on the An Evening With the Eagles tour in Indianapolis, playing the guitar in a supporting role.

According to Dirt, the rock star recently dropped over $4 million on a “green” house for his son. And although the abode isn’t iconic, it’s still admirably attractive. Built in 1950, the house has undergone several modern updates, with architect Thane Roberts completely redesigning it.

Will Henley’s new four-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot residence sits on a quiet street in Mar Vista, California. There’s plenty of natural light, thanks to the picture windows and skylights, and the honey-hued hardwood floors add a warm, elegant touch.

The main level includes a living room with a vaulted ceiling and a formal dining area. An eat-in kitchen boasts a huge island and top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances. The floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors open onto the 7,300-square-foot lot’s backyard, featuring a built-in grill area, a dining area, and a rectangular saltwater swimming pool.

But arguably, the home’s most notable features are the eco-friendly touches. Its metal roof is made from recycled materials that facilitate indoor cooling. There are also solar panels, and native and drought-resistant foliage dots the front yard.

The Eagles founder has an impressive net worth

Henley rose to stardom with his band Eagles, which formed in 1971. He and his bandmate Glenn Frey usually wrote the group’s songs and were the brains behind some of the Eagles’ greatest hits, including “Witchy Woman” and “Desperado.”

The band gained acclaim in the ’70s and ’80s and even won several Grammys, becoming one of the most successful rock bands. The Eagles broke up in 1980 after a challenging tour and tensions in the group, and Don Henley pursued a solo career.

The star’s first album as a solo artist, I Can’t Stand, saw moderate sales, but the song “Dirty Laundry” charted at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination.

Henley continued making music, releasing five studio albums and selling 10 million albums worldwide. His solo career has garnered him two Grammys, five MTV Video Music Awards, and eight top 40 singles. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Don Henley’s net worth is a cool $250 million.

Stevie Nicks says Don Henley bought many houses but never lived in them

Don Henley and Stevie Nicks in 2017 | Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Don Henley has owned many houses during his decades-long career, and his impressive net worth ensures he can afford them. In 2018, the Eagles member bought a $2.2 million, 1,800-square-foot Spanish bungalow in West Hollywood, which wasn’t his only house. Dirt notes that the rock star already had two other residences: a 40-acre property in Malibu and a 3.6-acre compound in Dallas.

According to his ex-girlfriend, music superstar Stevie Nicks, Henley loved building homes but never lived in them. She told Entertainment Weekly in 2009 that Henley had built 90 houses.

“He did build house after beautiful house, and once they were done, he would move because he wasn’t interested in them anymore,” the Fleetwood Mac star revealed.