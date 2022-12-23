Doria Ragland was ‘quite confident’ at 1979 wedding to Thomas

Doria Ragland, 66, and Thomas Markle, 78, tied the knot 43 years ago today on December 23, 1979, at the Self-Realisation Fellowship Temple on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. The venue was a faux-Indian temple featuring gold accents, stone elephants and plastic Buddhas.

Only a few pictures of Doria and Thomas’ unconventional wedding can be found on the internet of the then-23-year-old Doria and the then-35-year-old Thomas.

A body language expert, Judi James, spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to analyse the wedding photos and why they bare similarities to Princess Diana and King Charles’ wedding back in 1981.

Judi claimed: “The two photos of Doria on her wedding day make her look sweet, playful and apparently quite confident. She stands pointing and talking as Thomas crouches and holds her arm.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in their recent Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan”, elaborated on being the products of divorced families and how they wanted to break this cycle for their own little family.

