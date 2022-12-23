Dota 2 collector’s cache 2 finally unveiled after concerns

The Dota 2 collector’s cache grants players a swathe of Treasures that contain exclusive, non-tradable cosmetic items, but this year it looks like avid fans of the MOBA are only getting one cache from Valve instead of the usual two.

Since 2018 players have been able to pick up two different collector’s caches throughout the year. Last year we had Aghanim’s 2021 cache, as well as the Nemestice iteration, whereas in years previous the caches were simply named after that year’s respective TI.

This year we’ve only had one cache, Diretide, which is available in store now. It was supposed to retire on December 18 according to an official Valve blog post, but players have noticed that the devs have simply extended its time limit instead, taking us into next year with the same cache (the cache now goes out of service on January 13).

One fan, however, noticed that the new dates for the cache were December 22 to January 13, implying that maybe Valve will release the second cache and details surrounding it on December 22. Turns out their ‘hopium’ wasn’t just hopium – Valve has indeed confirmed that a second Collector’s cache is on the way.

You’ll be able to pick up both caches until January 12, as well as ultra rare sets for Tiny and Chaos Knight. Both cost £2 / $2.49 each, and are the perfect way to pick up some new gear for your cosmetic library.

If you’ve scored some cool new skins and fancy showing them off, we have a list of the best Dota 2 custom games to inject some fun into your festive grind, as well as a rundown of the best Dota 2 heroes for beginners.