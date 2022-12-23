Drivers ‘betrayed’ by retailers increasing petrol and diesel

Drivers at another station, BP Brecon Road in Abergavenny, were only paying 136.9p, with competitive prices being seen in these areas, even among major retailers like Shell and Waitrose.

Mr Bosdet added: “2022 will stand as the year that the bulk of the fuel trade betrayed its customers, the consumer watchdogs finally started to bite and the Government sowed the seeds of a potential transformation of UK pump pricing.

“Next year could be pivotal – for pump price competition, fuel duty and the switch to electric vehicles where the cost of cheaper powering begins at home.”

This week, petrol averages 152.96p a litre, which is 11.46p lower than the same time last month. It means that refuelling a car tank has dropped from £90.43 in mid-November to £84.13 now.