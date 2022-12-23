Dutch metaverse platform Fectar launches AR/VR app to teach

Netherlands-based Fectar, an augmented and virtual reality Metaverse Creator Platform, announced that it has created an app that can teach Ukrainian children to recognise landmines. The course is based on a question raised by a soldier in the ‘Explosive Ordnance Disposal – EOD’, Charles Valentine, “How can we help the Ukrainian people to demine their country if 30 per cent of the ammunition fired has not exploded but is still there?” How to improve your open source security? Follow these three steps and get on the path to stronger security practices. Show More Follow these three steps and get on the path to stronger security practices. Show Less

This led to the discovery of Fectar.

Valentine explored the capabilities of Fectar’s AR/VR app and created an interactive 3D course on spotting mines – a life-saving educational tool for youngsters in conflict zones.

Education in Ukraine

Fectar claims this is the first-ever interactive augmented reality (AR) holographic course for explosives instruction. The aim is to reach at least 15,000 ambassadors with the virtual mine safety course.

The course will be taught throughout Ukraine by the Ukrainian group ‘Terra Pyra’. Residents and their children will be taught how to use AR on their mobile phones at community centres and through online training.

The free Fectar software was created specifically to provide a complete Augmented Reality experience on outdated devices with sluggish internet connections.

The AR course will explain the risks of unexploded explosives. It displays 3D representations of several types of ammunition. Throughout the lesson, students learn what a mine looks like in real life and why picking up a mine is harmful. This AR technology improves the learning experience.

Unlike VR, which immerses users in a completely digital environment, AR allows users to see the actual world around them while overlaying digital information and 3D representations of situations. A hologram of a Ukrainian instructor continues to stare at the user, allowing for contact with users. The software evaluates the learning process while in use, and the training may be changed accordingly.

Brief about Fectar

Founded in 2018 by Eugène Kuipers, Fectar claims to be one of the world’s fastest-growing Metaverse Creators Platforms for Augmented and Virtual Reality. In Fectar Studio, you may build interactive Metaverse experiences that are available on any device, at any time, and from any location.

Users can also explore the Metaverse with templates, free materials, lessons, and statistics. Viewers can access Metaverse experience by using their smartphone, tablet, Hololens, Oculus Quest 2, or Pico Neo 3. They can also begin to collaborate in the Metaverse, across platforms and devices.