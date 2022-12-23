EastEnders star Danny Dyer ‘made bad decisions’ as he addresses

Danny Dyer first joined EastEnders back in 2013 as Mick Carter alongside Kellie Bright who stars as Linda Carter and Danny’s on-screen son Johnny (Sam Strike). Reflecting on his time on the BBC Soap, Danny opened up to Express.co.uk and other press about his impending exit and feeling lucky that former executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins took a chance on him.

The Queen Vic landlord admitted he didn’t think he’d last as long as he has on EastEnders.

“I didn’t think I’d last nine years,” Danny said. “When I came into it I was a f****g car crash.

“I can’t believe I was giving a shot, my career was on its ass.

“I’ve said this before I was going to nightclubs waving off of balconies saying hello to people to pay my mortgage.”

Read more: EastEnders: Phil Mitchell furious as he discovers double betrayal