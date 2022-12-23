EastEnders star Danny Dyer ‘made bad decisions’ as he addresses

Danny Dyer first joined EastEnders back in 2013 as Mick Carter alongside Kellie Bright who stars as Linda Carter and Danny’s on-screen son Johnny (Sam Strike). Reflecting on his time on the BBC Soap, Danny opened up to Express.co.uk and other press about his impending exit and feeling lucky that former executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins took a chance on him.
The Queen Vic landlord admitted he didn’t think he’d last as long as he has on EastEnders.
“I didn’t think I’d last nine years,” Danny said. “When I came into it I was a f****g car crash.
“I can’t believe I was giving a shot, my career was on its ass.
“I’ve said this before I was going to nightclubs waving off of balconies saying hello to people to pay my mortgage.”
“We’re basically playing his mum and dad is what we were doing.
“He got it right, he pulled out about it, he trusted us and he let us roll with it.”
Elsewhere, EastEnders spoilers confirm “all hell breaks loose” on Christmas Day for the Carters.
Fans have been desperate for Mick to realise Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) has been lying to him for months.
