Easy ‘life hack’ for defrosting your car windscreen in seconds

This hack was posted by car professionals, who know a thing or two about automobile maintenance. They have demonstrated how they tackle frosted windscreens at their dealership.

Experts at SUV Prestige post their car hacks and reviews to help UK drivers on their TikTok account @suvprestige. It includes hacks such as how to get into frozen cars and how to defrost a windscreen.

They detailed their “life hack”, the fastest way to defrost your windscreen. The car pro said: “We keep seeing discussions on the internet about the best way to defrost a car.

“We have over 250 cars in stock. We are professionals. We do this every single day. We’re going to show you exactly how to do it.”

The hack simply involves a jug and water and can be easily done by any car owner. The expert went on: “Step one, grab a jug. Step two, fill it halfway-ish with hot water.”

READ MORE: Drivers urged not to wash cars ‘when the sun is shining’ – best time to clean windows