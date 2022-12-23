Categories
Science

Editorial l Citrus County awarded more than $7 million for the


The state’s Springs Grant Program has awarded three entities in Citrus County more than $7.2 million for environmental restoration. Specifically, Save Crystal River and the Homosassa River Restoration Project (HRRP) were each given $2 million to continue their efforts to vacuum their respective waterways of the algae Lyngbya. This nastiness has put a stranglehold on the natural vegetation in both Kings Bay and the Homosassa River, specifically at the headsprings. The city of Inverness also received funding for its U.S. 41 septic initiative to the tune of $3.264 million.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.