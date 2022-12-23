Elderly drivers warned of rapid increase in cost of car insurance

Motorists over the age of 50 are set to see steep increases in the price of car insurance, according to the latest Premium Drivers research from Comparethemarket. The average premium for a driver aged between 50 and 64 is £320 in November 2022 – a £45 or 16 percent increase for the same month in 2021.

The average premium for drivers aged between 65 to 80 has also risen by 16 percent (£39) year-on-year to £274.

For drivers aged over 80, premiums have increased by a steeper 18 percent (£66) to £435.

While insurance premiums have increased for all age groups, car insurance costs are rising faster than the national average for these drivers and many could be paying more than they need to.

According to data from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), a record number of people over 70 years old are currently on the road.

