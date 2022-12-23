Electric car drivers to benefit from free public charging today

Today, Friday, December 23, RAW Charging is offering free electric car charging across the network to help drivers get home for Christmas. It is estimated that almost 20 million people will be driving home across the UK in the days leading up to Christmas Eve.
Data from the RAC and INRIX shows that 7.9 million people are expected to drive on both “frantic” Friday and Christmas Eve on Saturday.
The charging network includes popular sites such as McArthurGlen outlet in York, Cheshire Oaks and the newly launched East Midlands, Greene King pubs across the UK and the Slough Charge Yard.
All of these charging stations, and more around the UK, will offer free charging for drivers throughout the day.
Free charging will begin at 12:01am on Friday, 23 December, and normal fees will resume at 23:59 on the same day.
At the end of November 2022, there were 36,752 electric vehicle charging points across the UK, across 21,906 charging locations.
This represents a 33 percent increase in the number of charging devices since November 2021, according to Zap-Map data.
Between the end of 2016 and 2021 the charge point network grew four-fold from 6,500 to more than 28,000 devices and between 2020 and the end of 2021, close to 7,500 charge points were added to the UK network, a growth of 36 percent.
The geographical area that has the most EV charging points is Greater London with 11,515, followed by the south east of England with 4,710 and Scotland with 3,774.
