Electric car drivers to benefit from free public charging today

Today, Friday, December 23, RAW Charging is offering free electric car charging across the network to help drivers get home for Christmas. It is estimated that almost 20 million people will be driving home across the UK in the days leading up to Christmas Eve.

Data from the RAC and INRIX shows that 7.9 million people are expected to drive on both “frantic” Friday and Christmas Eve on Saturday.

The charging network includes popular sites such as McArthurGlen outlet in York, Cheshire Oaks and the newly launched East Midlands, Greene King pubs across the UK and the Slough Charge Yard.

All of these charging stations, and more around the UK, will offer free charging for drivers throughout the day.

Free charging will begin at 12:01am on Friday, 23 December, and normal fees will resume at 23:59 on the same day.

