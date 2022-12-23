Electron energy loss spectroscopy database synthesis and

Muller, D. A. Structure and bonding at the atomic scale by scanning transmission electron microscopy. Nat. Mater. 8, 263–270 (2009). Google Scholar

Keast, V. J. Application of EELS in materials science. Mater. Charact. 73, 1–7 (2012). Google Scholar

Gao, Z., Li, A., Ma, D. & Zhou, W. Electron energy loss spectroscopy for single atom catalysis. Top. Catal. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11244-022-01577-7 (2022). Google Scholar

Verbeeck, J. & Van Aert, S. Model based quantification of EELS spectra. Ultramicroscopy 101, 207–224 (2004). Google Scholar

Bonnet, N., Brun, N. & Colliex, C. Extracting information from sequences of spatially resolved EELS spectra using multivariate statistical analysis. Ultramicroscopy 77, 97–112 (1999). Google Scholar

Bonnet, N. & Nuzillard, D. Independent component analysis: A new possibility for analysing series of electron energy loss spectra. Ultramicroscopy 102, 327–337 (2005). Google Scholar

de la Peña, F. et al. Mapping titanium and tin oxide phases using EELS: An application of independent component analysis. Ultramicroscopy 111, 169–176 (2011). Google Scholar

Cueva, P., Hovden, R., Mundy, J. A., Xin, H. L. & Muller, D. A. Data processing for atomic resolution electron energy loss spectroscopy. Microsc. Microanal. 18, 667–675 (2012). Google Scholar

Carey, C., Boucher, T., Mahadevan, S., Bartholomew, P. & Dyar, M. D. Machine learning tools for mineral recognition and classification from Raman spectroscopy. J. Raman Spectrosc. 46, 894–903 (2015). Google Scholar

Pate, C. M., Hart, J. L. & Taheri, M. L. RapidEELS: Machine learning for denoising and classification in rapid acquisition electron energy loss spectroscopy. Sci. Rep. 11, 19515 (2021). Google Scholar

Chatzidakis, M. & Botton, G. A. Towards calibration-invariant spectroscopy using deep learning. Sci. Rep. 9, 2126 (2019). Google Scholar

Fung, K. L. Y. et al. Accurate EELS background subtraction—An adaptable method in MATLAB. Ultramicroscopy 217, 113052 (2020). Google Scholar

Ahn, C. C. Transmission Electron Energy Loss Spectrometry in Materials Science and The EELS Atlas (Wiley, 2004). https://doi.org/10.1002/3527605495. Google Scholar

Garvie, L. A. J., Craven, A. J. & Brydson, R. Parallel electron energy-loss spectroscopy (PEELS) study of B in minerals; The electron energy-loss near-edge structure (ELNES) of the B K edge. Am. Mineral. 80, 1132–1144 (1995). Google Scholar

Liao, Y. Practical Electron Microscopy and Database (2006).

Xie, K. Y. et al. Microstructural characterization of boron-rich boron carbide. Acta Mater. 136, 202–214 (2017). Google Scholar

Gilbert, B. et al. Multiple scattering calculations of bonding and X-ray absorption spectroscopy of manganese oxides. J. Phys. Chem. A 107, 2839–2847 (2003). Google Scholar

Carroll, K. J. et al. Probing the electrode/electrolyte interface in the lithium excess layered oxide Li 1.2 Ni 0.2 Mn 0.6 O 2 . Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys. 15, 11128 (2013). Google Scholar

Lin, F. et al. Influence of synthesis conditions on the surface passivation and electrochemical behavior of layered cathode materials. J Mater Chem A 2, 19833–19840 (2014). Google Scholar

Tan, H., Verbeeck, J., Abakumov, A. & Van Tendeloo, G. Oxidation state and chemical shift investigation in transition metal oxides by EELS. Ultramicroscopy 116, 24–33 (2012). Google Scholar

Fernández, A. et al. Characterization of carbon nitride thin films prepared by dual ion beam sputtering. Appl. Phys. Lett. 69, 764–766 (1996). Google Scholar

Garvie, L. A. J. & Buseck, P. R. Prebiotic carbon in clays from Orgueil and Ivuna (CI), and Tagish Lake (C2 ungrouped) meteorites. Meteorit. Planet. Sci. 42, 2111–2117 (2007). Google Scholar

Feng, Z., Lin, Y., Tian, C., Hu, H. & Su, D. Combined study of the ground and excited states in the transformation of nanodiamonds into carbon onions by electron energy-loss spectroscopy. Sci. Rep. 9, 3784 (2019). Google Scholar

Cavé, L., Al, T., Loomer, D., Cogswell, S. & Weaver, L. A STEM/EELS method for mapping iron valence ratios in oxide minerals. Micron 37, 301–309 (2006). Google Scholar

Pool, V. et al. Site determination and magnetism of Mn doping in protein encapsulated iron oxide nanoparticles. J. Appl. Phys. 107, 09B517 (2010). Google Scholar

Knappett, B. R. et al. Characterisation of Co@Fe3O4 core@shell nanoparticles using advanced electron microscopy. Nanoscale 5, 5765 (2013). Google Scholar

Dash, S. S., Mukherjee, P., Haskel, D., Rosenberg, R. A. & Levy, M. Boosting optical nonreciprocity: Surface reconstruction in iron garnets. Optica 7, 1038 (2020). Google Scholar

Wang, C. et al. Structure versus properties in α-Fe 2 O 3 nanowires and nanoblades. Nanotechnology 27, 035702 (2016). Google Scholar

Brück, S. et al. Magnetic and electronic properties of the interface between half metallic Fe 3 O 4 and semiconducting ZnO. Appl. Phys. Lett. 100, 081603 (2012). Google Scholar

Jin, Y., Xu, H. & Datye, A. K. Electron energy loss spectroscopy (EELS) of Iron Fischer–Tropsch catalysts. Microsc. Microanal. 12, 124–134 (2006). Google Scholar

Chang, Y. K. et al. X-ray absorption of Si–C–N thin films: A comparison between crystalline and amorphous phases. J. Appl. Phys. 86, 5609–5613 (1999). Google Scholar

Córdoba, R. et al. Nanoscale chemical and structural study of Co-based FEBID structures by STEM-EELS and HRTEM. Nanoscale Res. Lett. 6, 592 (2011). Google Scholar

Meng, M. et al. Three dimensional band-filling control of complex oxides triggered by interfacial electron transfer. Nat. Commun. 12, 2447 (2021). Google Scholar

Tyunina, M. et al. Oxygen vacancy dipoles in strained epitaxial BaTiO 3 films. Phys. Rev. Res. 2, 023056 (2020). Google Scholar

Liu, H. et al. Spatially resolved surface valence gradient and structural transformation of lithium transition metal oxides in lithium-ion batteries. Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys. 18, 29064–29075 (2016). Google Scholar

Lin, F. et al. Profiling the nanoscale gradient in stoichiometric layered cathode particles for lithium-ion batteries. Energy Environ. Sci. 7, 3077 (2014). Google Scholar

Saitoh, M. et al. Systematic analysis of electron energy-loss near-edge structures in Li-ion battery materials. Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys. 20, 25052–25061 (2018). Google Scholar

Yang, Y. et al. In situ TEM observation of resistance switching in titanate based device. Sci. Rep. 4, 3890 (2015). Google Scholar

Niu, G. et al. On the local electronic and atomic structure of Ce 1–x Pr x O 2−δ epitaxial films on Si. J. Appl. Phys. 116, 123515 (2014). Google Scholar

Tomita, K., Miyata, T., Olovsson, W. & Mizoguchi, T. Strong excitonic interactions in the oxygen K-edge of perovskite oxides. Ultramicroscopy 178, 105–111 (2017). Google Scholar

Wang, L. et al. Electrochemically driven giant resistive switching in perovskite nickelates heterostructures. Adv. Electron. Mater. 3, 1700321 (2017). Google Scholar

Wang, R., Jiang, W., Xia, D., Liu, T. & Gan, L. Improving the wettability of thin-film rotating disk electrodes for reliable activity evaluation of oxygen electrocatalysts by triggering oxygen reduction at the catalyst-electrolyte-bubble triple phase boundaries. J. Electrochem. Soc. 165, F436–F440 (2018). Google Scholar

Hirayama, K., Ii, S. & Tsurekawa, S. Transmission electron microscopy/electron energy loss spectroscopy measurements and ab initio calculation of local magnetic moments at nickel grain boundaries. Sci. Technol. Adv. Mater. 15, 015005 (2014). Google Scholar

Vilá, R. A., Huang, W. & Cui, Y. Nickel impurities in the solid-electrolyte interphase of lithium-metal anodes revealed by cryogenic electron microscopy. Cell Rep. Phys. Sci. 1, 100188 (2020). Google Scholar

Sina, M. et al. Structural phase transformation and Fe valence evolution in FeO x F 2−x /C nanocomposite electrodes during lithiation and de-lithiation processes. J. Mater. Chem. A 1, 11629 (2013). Google Scholar

Laffont, L. et al. High resolution EELS of Cu–V oxides: Application to batteries materials. Micron 37, 459–464 (2006). Google Scholar

Wang, C. et al. Novel hybrid nanocomposites of polyhedral Cu 2 O nanoparticles–CuO nanowires with enhanced photoactivity. Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys. 16, 17487–17492 (2014). Google Scholar

Li, W. & Ni, C. Electron energy loss spectroscopy (EELS). In Encyclopedia of Tribology (eds Wang, Q. J. & Chung, Y.-W.) 940–945 (Springer, US, 2013). https://doi.org/10.1007/978-0-387-92897-5_1223. Google Scholar

Wu, L. et al. Enhanced thermoelectric performance in Cu-intercalated BiTeI by compensation weakening induced mobility improvement. Sci. Rep. 5, 14319 (2015). Google Scholar

Golla-Schindler, U., Benner, G., Orchowski, A. & Kaiser, U. In situ observation of electron beam-induced phase transformation of CaCO 3 to CaO via ELNES at low electron beam energies. Microsc. Microanal. 20, 715–722 (2014). Google Scholar

Rossi, A. L. et al. Effect of strontium ranelate on bone mineral: Analysis of nanoscale compositional changes. Micron 56, 29–36 (2014). Google Scholar

Yamada, M. et al. Reaction mechanism of “SiO”–carbon composite-negative electrode for high-capacity lithium-ion batteries. J. Electrochem. Soc. 159, A1630–A1635 (2012). Google Scholar

Ma, J. W. et al. Carrier mobility enhancement of tensile strained Si and SiGe nanowires via surface defect engineering. Nano Lett. 15, 7204–7210 (2015). Google Scholar

Homma, K., Kambara, M. & Yoshida, T. High throughput production of nanocomposite SiO x powders by plasma spray physical vapor deposition for negative electrode of lithium ion batteries. Sci. Technol. Adv. Mater. 15, 025006 (2014). Google Scholar

Sato, Y. K., Kuwauchi, Y., Miyoshi, W. & Jinnai, H. Visualization of chemical bonding in a silica-filled rubber nanocomposite using STEM-EELS. Sci. Rep. 10, 21558 (2020). Google Scholar

Song, M., Fukuda, Y. & Furuya, K. Local chemical states and microstructure of photoluminescent porous silicon studied by means of EELS and TEM. Micron 31, 429–434 (2000). Google Scholar

Jia, Y. et al. The effects of oxygen in spinel oxide Li 1+x Ti 2−x O 4−δ thin films. Sci. Rep. 8, 3995 (2018). Google Scholar

Gloter, A., Ewels, C., Umek, P., Arcon, D. & Colliex, C. Electronic structure of titania-based nanotubes investigated by EELS spectroscopy. Phys. Rev. B 80, 035413 (2009). Google Scholar

Huang, C.-N. et al. Nonstoichiometric titanium oxides via pulsed laser ablation in water. Nanoscale Res. Lett. 5, 972–985 (2010). Google Scholar

Kitta, M., Akita, T., Tanaka, S. & Kohyama, M. Characterization of two phase distribution in electrochemically-lithiated spinel Li 4 Ti 5 O 12 secondary particles by electron energy-loss spectroscopy. J. Power Sources 237, 26–32 (2013). Google Scholar

Won, S., Lee, S. Y., Hwang, J., Park, J. & Seo, H. Electric field-triggered metal-insulator transition resistive switching of bilayered multiphasic VO x . Electron. Mater. Lett. 14, 14–22 (2018). Google Scholar

Sigle, W. Analytical transmission electron microscopy. Annu. Rev. Mater. Res. 35, 239–314 (2005). Google Scholar

Chi, M. et al. Atomic and electronic structures of the SrVO 3 -LaAlO 3 interface. J. Appl. Phys. 110, 046104 (2011). Google Scholar

Lin, H.-T., Nayak, P. K., Wang, S.-C., Chang, S.-Y. & Huang, J.-L. Electron-energy loss spectroscopy and Raman studies of nanosized chromium carbide synthesized during carbothermal reduction process from precursor Cr(CO) 6 . J. Eur. Ceram. Soc. 31, 2481–2487 (2011). Google Scholar

Bindi, L. et al. Kishonite, VH2, and oreillyite, Cr2N, two new minerals from the corundum xenocrysts of Mt. Carmel, Northern Israel. Minerals 10, 1118 (2020). Google Scholar

Ioffe, S. & Szegedy, C. Batch normalization: Accelerating deep network training by reducing internal covariate shift. Preprint at http://arxiv.org/abs/1502.03167 (2015).

Ewels, P., Sikora, T., Serin, V., Ewels, C. P. & Lajaunie, L. A complete overhaul of the electron energy-loss spectroscopy and X-ray absorption spectroscopy database: eelsdb. eu. Microsc. Microanal. 22, 717–724 (2016). Google Scholar

Alexander, D., Anderson, J., Forró, L. & Crozier, P. The real carbon K-edge. Microsc. Microanal. 14, 674–675 (2008). Google Scholar