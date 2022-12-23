Emma Willis says reaction to son Ace made her think she ‘let him

Emma Willis, 46, sparked a huge fan reaction two years ago when she shared a photograph of her son Ace, 10, wearing a pink crop top and long blonde hair. While many fans took to the comments to praise Ace’s style as “cool” and “like a surfer”, some others took the opportunity to criticise Emma and husband Matt Willis, 39, for allowing their son to break gender stereotypes.

“He has experienced negativity, not in a bad way at school, I suppose just in a stereotypical way at school; questions get asked about the way he looks and what he wears.

Emma replied: “He has been really lucky actually. He has been in the same school since he was in nursery so he has had the same group of friends around him.

Appearing on Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast, the former Strictly Come Dancing star asked Emma whether Ace has experienced any negativity at school.

In a new interview, Emma opened up about how people have reacted to Ace and detailed one particular incident that left her feeling like she had “let him down”.

Michelle praised the mother-of-three for how she is raising her children, to which Emma said Ace has taught her about “raising a kid to be who they are and find themself”.

Afterwards, Emma says she and Ace “talked about it and it was ok”.

Recalling what was going through her mind at the time, The Voice host continued: “I mean, one, I didn’t know how to compose myself, two, I didn’t know how to react, and then I walked away from the situation and felt like I had let him down.”

Speaking on the Sweat, Snot and Tears podcast, he said: “I just love my son and I let him be whoever he wants to be.

“I don’t see why how you want to dress or how you want to have your hair should be such a big talking point, but it is to some people and that really shocked me.