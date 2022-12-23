Empowering Teachers with a Free Artificial Intelligence Course

Atlantic, IA, December 23, 2022 –(PR.com)– LeadingEdge Teachers is proud to announce the launch of a free course that will introduce teachers and educators to the amazing benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The course contains 17 lessons to provide an introduction to AI, overviews of how AI tools can be used in the classroom and other sectors, and an “over the shoulder” look at how ChatGPT can be used for lesson plans and instructional activities.

The course is designed for those who are new to AI but want to explore how it can empower their teaching and learning practices. As AI capabilities continue to expand, so does the potential for meaningful transformation in education.

Dr. James Brauer, founder of LeadingEdge Teachers and the Director of Graduate Education at Avila University’s School of Education said, “At LeadingEdge Teachers, we believe that every teacher has the potential to use AI tools in a powerful way. By providing this free course, we hope to give educators the knowledge they need to confidently incorporate AI into their classrooms.”