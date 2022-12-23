Empowering Teachers with a Free Artificial Intelligence Course

The course is designed for those who are new to AI but want to explore how it can empower their teaching and learning practices. As AI capabilities continue to expand, so does the potential for meaningful transformation in education.
Dr. James Brauer, founder of LeadingEdge Teachers and the Director of Graduate Education at Avila University’s School of Education said, “At LeadingEdge Teachers, we believe that every teacher has the potential to use AI tools in a powerful way. By providing this free course, we hope to give educators the knowledge they need to confidently incorporate AI into their classrooms.”
