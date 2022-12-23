ENTERPRISE GENEALOGY: Set genealogy goals for 2023





The New Year is upon us! Are you contemplating New Year’s Resolutions in hopes of a fresh start for genealogical growth? While good intentions are meant, creating a resolution may put undue stress on oneself. It can be cumbersome to carry the responsibility of a “resolution” throughout the year. Brittanica defines resolution as “the act of finding an answer or solution.” Finding an answer or solution in genealogy is not always the end result of research. But is there actually an end result? A solution to a brick wall? Genealogy instead opens the door to many questions and puzzles, thus, there are many times that family historians do not find “resolutions” but instead, seek growth.

Instead of writing resolutions, why not begin the New Year by writing personal goals. New Year’s Goals provide contentment in growth made throughout the year. Goals provide a personal path toward achievement and allows one an overall feeling of success. Where to begin? 2022 was filled with many discoveries on my family tree, but it was also filled with an error here and there, questions about missing information and a thirst for more knowledge. How could I seek out knowledge on my time, on my dime and still shine?

My solution is to create a goal to meet all those needs: Personal and Professional Growth! My plan for the new year is to seek opportunities that allow me to grow as a genealogist. I want to challenge you to join me as I work toward my goal by attending workshops, join or become more active with a genealogy group(s) and step outside of my comfort zone to help others achieve their goals. We can do this together and make the journey not only interesting, but fun! Now to work on our goal! RootsTech 2023 Conference Registration is now open as you may attend in-person or virtually March 2 through 4. I will be attending virtually, and the cost is free — my time and my dime! I’m already a winner with this combination. If you plan to join in-person, the registration cost is $98, but don’t forget to factor in the transportation and lodging for Salt Lake City. While in-person is on my bucket list, attending virtually will fit into my schedule and budget this year. The conference will leave you connected not only to ancestors, but also to fellow genealogists. Search and look for area or state conferences that fit your needs. Check with your local library for scheduled classes. Look at the schedule of many offerings and sign up for one that piques your interest. Join genealogy groups with plans to attend meetings. I am a member of the Heritage Family Association. We are the descendants of families moved from their homes and property around 1940 to establish Fort Polk. We keep the story alive of those who settled in the heart of the Neutral Strip now known as Vernon Parish, Louisiana. Podcasts are an affordable way to expand your expertise on genealogy. There are many to choose from, some popular ones being: “The Genealogy Gems Podcast”: Lisa Louise Cookeh, author, helps you make the most of your family history research time by providing quick and easy-to-use research techniques.

“Conversations with Kenyatta” shares insight into genealogy and what it means to have enslaved ancestors. These powerful podcasts allow one to discover resources which may not have been explored for research.Kenyatta D. Berry is a professional genealogist and author who has been working in the field for many years.

“Research Like a Pro”: Learn about research objectives, analysis, research planning, source citations, report writing, and more. Diana Elder, AG and Nicole Dyer are professional genealogists who help clients solve difficult research problems. Now that you have explored options for personal genealogical growth, what path will you take to achieve the goals you have created! Let’s take that journey together!