Ep. 169 Nutrition Label Reading and Finding Your Healthy

Is it worth it to go organic? Can you wash clothes without detergent? Dayna Colvin shares her story and talks nutrition label reading and more.

In this episode of Mother Earth News and Friends, a new guest to the podcast, Dayna Colvin, joins us to share her story about how she transitioned into a healthier, more Earth-friendly lifestyle, and her passion for helping others do the same. She’ll also be sharing some tips on green swap-outs for common household products and a few of her favorite recipes.

Dayna Colvin is a Holistic Herbalist Green Living Author Coach. She loves sharing tips with other mamas about how to enjoy holistic self-care and feel good and stay well. She’s a very active environmental advocate and animal rescue advocate. She and her husband live in Texas and are happy parents of an adorable little boy and share their home with an adorable, wonderful, sweet cat, their furry baby. You can reach Dayna via email at PermaDeva@Yahoo.com.

Learn more about Dayna on Whole Earth Mama

