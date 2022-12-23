Ever Wondered How a Call of Duty Ghost Movie Would Be Like?

There are many key reasons for why the Call of Duty series has succeeded in establishing a huge fanbase in nearly two decades of its existence. However, the biggest possible reason for an ever growing popularity has to be the characters under its multiple installments so far. Among all of them, the Operator of Ghost can be easily called a fan favorite, and there’s no doubt about it whatsoever.

The iconic skull-faced Task Force 141 member has fascinated millions of Call of Duty lovers across the globe ever since he was first introduced in the original Modern Warfare trilogy from Infinity Ward. With an unforgettable comeback in 2022’s Modern Warfare II, the craze for this Operator has skyrocketed to the next level.

What if Activision made a Call of Duty movie featuring multiple Ghost Operators?

In the memorable lore of Modern Warfare sub-series, Simon “Ghost” Riley is a Special Forces Operator. But mostly, he’s been known for being a part of Task Force 141, comprising other veterans like Captain Price. From the time of his debut in 2009’s MW2, Ghost has become a very popular character due to his stylish looks. The skull mask and a headset, combined with dark-colored sunglasses are simply too good to ignore!

Apart from the original trilogy and this year’s rec0rd-breaking blockbuster Modern Warfare II, he has also appeared in other Call of Duty titles as well. He has been featured in games like CoD: Online, CoD Heroes, and MW2 Campaign Remastered. But how about a live action movie appearance?

Well, now this possibility has turned into a reality, thanks to the talent of a very popular YouTuber and videographer. Jake Ceja is known for his amazing video shooting skills and he put them to best use in one of his recent videos. However, this time, he decided to pay a tribute to Call of Duty’s iconic Ghost Operator.

As one can see in the brief clip, above, Jake approaches a group of cosplayers who are seen in the attire of Simon “Ghost” Riley. Out of curiosity, he asks them: “Can I film you guys a Call of Duty video?” Of course, the group agrees. After that, what follows is an intense, action-filled movie-like sequence that will impress all CoD lovers as well as those who are fond of watching a well-shot film.

It was quite was evident to witness from the reactions of the viewers in the comments. Have a look at some of them below:

What are your thoughts on this unique Ghost movie? Let us know in the comments down below.

