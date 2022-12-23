Every Kathryn Hahn Film Performance, Ranked

Here’s my ranking of every Kathryn Hahn performance (in a movie, because she’s been in almost too many shows to count — and I’m saving them all for later):
33.
Around the Bend (2004) — Sarah
32.
A Lot Like Love (2005) — Michelle
31.
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004) — Angelica
30.
The Holiday (2006) — Bristol
29.
The Last Mimzy (2007) — Naomi Schwartz
28.
The Family Fang (2015) — Young Camille
27.
Dark Around the Stars (2013) — Judith
26.
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) — Helen
25.
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard (2009) — Babs Merrick
24.
The Visit (2015) — Loretta Jamison
23.
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) — Odessa Mitty
22.
Flower (2017) — Laurie Vandross
21.
How Do You Know (2010) — Annie
20.
The Do-Over (2016) — Becca
19.
Tomorrowland (2015) — Ursula
18.
Len and Company (2015) — Isabelle
17.
Bad Moms (2016) — Carla Dunkler
16.
A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) — Carla Dunkler
15.
The D Train (2015) — Stacey
14.
She’s Funny That Way (2014) — Delta Simmons
13.
Captain Fantastic (2016) — Harper
12.
The Dictator (2012) — Pregnant Woman
11.
Our Idiot Brother (2011) — Janet Ziebell
10.
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) — Michelle
9.
Step Brothers (2008) — Alice
8.
Revolutionary Road (2009) — Milly Campbell
7.
Bad Words (2013) — Jenny Widgeon
6.
This is Where I Leave You (2014) — Annie
5.
Wanderlust (2012) — Karen
4.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) — Claire Debella
3.
Afternoon Delight (2013) — Rachel
2.
We’re the Millers (2013) — Edie Fitzgerald
1.
Private Life (2018) — Rachel
