Every Kathryn Hahn Film Performance, Ranked


Here’s my ranking of every Kathryn Hahn performance (in a movie, because she’s been in almost too many shows to count — and I’m saving them all for later):

33.

Around the Bend (2004) — Sarah

32.

A Lot Like Love (2005) — Michelle

31.

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004) — Angelica

30.

The Holiday (2006) — Bristol

29.

The Last Mimzy (2007) — Naomi Schwartz

28.

The Family Fang (2015) — Young Camille

27.

Dark Around the Stars (2013) — Judith

26.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) — Helen

25.

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard (2009) — Babs Merrick

24.

The Visit (2015) — Loretta Jamison

23.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) — Odessa Mitty

22.

Flower (2017) — Laurie Vandross

21.

How Do You Know (2010) — Annie

20.

The Do-Over (2016) — Becca

19.

Tomorrowland (2015) — Ursula

18.

Len and Company (2015) — Isabelle

17.

Bad Moms (2016) — Carla Dunkler

16.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) — Carla Dunkler

15.

The D Train (2015) — Stacey

14.

She’s Funny That Way (2014) — Delta Simmons

13.

Captain Fantastic (2016) — Harper

12.

The Dictator (2012) — Pregnant Woman

11.

Our Idiot Brother (2011) — Janet Ziebell

10.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) — Michelle

9.

Step Brothers (2008) — Alice

8.

Revolutionary Road (2009) — Milly Campbell

7.

Bad Words (2013) Jenny Widgeon

6.

This is Where I Leave You (2014) — Annie

5.

Wanderlust (2012) — Karen

4.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) — Claire Debella

3.

Afternoon Delight (2013) — Rachel

2.

We’re the Millers (2013) — Edie Fitzgerald

1.

Private Life (2018) — Rachel



