Dr. DeSo surrounded by love Decentralized Social (DeSo) doctor prescribes a smile for everyone in web3

Dr.DeSo says let’s end this crypto winter with a smile. WAGMI

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — In honor of the 30th Anniversary of Everything Men Know About Women, Dr. DeSo presents… Everything Web2 Men Know About Web3 Women.

Dr. DeSo pinned this completely updated version especially for the hardworking men and women dedicated to Web3.

2022 crypto winter has been one for the record books, but Dr. DeSo simply wants you and Elon to smile.

Here are five reasons everyone should smile more:

1. Improves Your Mood

One of the greatest benefits of smiling is that it has the power to improve your mood. Studies have shown that smiling can help to reduce stress and anxiety, as well as improve your overall mental outlook. Smiling releases endorphins, which are hormones that promote good feelings in the body. Additionally, smiling sends signals to the brain that you are feeling happy, which can be a self-fulfilling prophecy.

2. Increases Your Happiness

Smiling has been shown to increase happiness in both the people who are doing the smiling and those who are on the receiving end. Studies have shown that when we smile, the neurons in our brain linked to happiness are stimulated, releasing endorphins and other hormones that elevate our mood. A genuine smile can also trigger a similar response in someone else, which can create a sense of connection and create a better atmosphere in any setting. If you’re feeling down or stressed, try smiling. It may just work wonders!

3. Strengthens Your Relationships

Smiling is contagious, and when you smile at someone, it often evokes a response of a smile returned. It’s a great way to show that you are friendly and approachable and can break the ice in a lot of situations. When someone smiles at you, it can make you feel more comfortable and accepted, and it can help strengthen relationships with friends, family, and even strangers. Smiling can also create a positive atmosphere in the workplace and help create a better work environment.

4. Reduces Your Stress

One overlooked benefit of smiling is that it can help reduce stress. Studies have shown that smiling can reduce the levels of the stress hormone cortisol in our bodies, helping us to relax and de-stress. Smiling triggers the release of endorphins, the body’s natural feel-good hormones, which can help us to feel calmer and more relaxed. In addition, smiling has been shown to reduce our heart rate and blood pressure, which can further reduce stress levels. FYI, coloring helps with this too.

5. Boosts Your Immune System

Smiling has been proven to have a powerful effect on our immune system. Studies have found that people who smile are able to fight off illnesses more quickly, as well as reduce their risk of getting sick. This is due to the release of endorphins when smiling, which helps to boost the immune system and keep you healthy. Smiling can also reduce stress levels, which helps to further boost the immune system and reduce susceptibility to infection.

Smiling is an easy way to enhance your mood and the mood of those around you. With just a few facial muscles, you can create a much more positive outlook on life. So, the next time you’re feeling down or blue about web3 or just life in general, try smiling. It may be just what the DeSo doctor ordered.

Dr. DeSo is a strong proponent of the DeSo Blockchain and recommends DiamondApp.com be taken daily.

Hope this made you smile!

