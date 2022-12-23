Extremely Obese Raccoons Kept Illegally as Pets Finally Rescued





These two raccoons were kept illegally as pets when they should have been sent to a rehabilitator who could have released them back into the wild. When the state asked @arcticfoxdaily if she could go rescue them, so they didn’t have to be euthanized, she was in disbelief when she saw them.

The two raccoons were severely overweight and the biggest raccoons that she had ever seen. It was clear that the person who was keeping them did not know about their dietary needs and let them become incredibly unhealthy. In a TikTok video, the raccoon is attempting to get out of a wooden box where he was staying, but he is so large he can barely fit out of the hole.

Although @arcticfoxdaily does not specialize in raccoons, when the raccoons were faced with either euthanasia or coming to her sanctuary, she of course took them in. She did some research and knew that raccoons like working for their food, so in the morning, she gave them a healthy and nourishing breakfast in a container with a hole cut out so that they would have to work for it.

The raccoons were still very heavy and even had to use their rescuer as a stepping stool to get into their house.

@arcticfoxdaily 🦝 These raccoons’ obesity is the ultimate mix of emotions: it’s extremely sad, but they’re also undeniably adorable. They’ve actually lost a bit of weight since coming to my rescue! 👏🏼 Thank you so much again to everyone who donated towards a permanent enclosure for Mo and Savvy! We’ve raised over half the funds necessary. Construction should begin around the start of January.🎉 #wildliferescue #raccoon #adorableanimals ♬ Lollipop – The Chordettes

In an act of kindness, a donor told the sanctuary that they would match donations of up to $2,000 to build the raccoons a permanent housing structure.

@arcticfoxdaily Amidst the heartbreaking news of Ruby, we received very encouraging news: We have our first donor match opportunity! An anonymous donor is willing to match up to TWO THOUSAND dollars in donations! I’m in the process of ordering materials for a permanent enclosure for our raccoon friends, Mo and Savvy, and it’s looking like this is going to cost at least $10,000. If we max out this match, that’ll put a HUGE dent in expenses. Thank you so much, as usual, if you can support, my dear social media fam. Your donation is worth DOUBLE right now. 🙏🏼 #wildliferescue #raccoonsoftiktok #raccoon ♬ Cute songs for pet videos and easy events – Saku

To learn more about Arctic Fox Daily and to donate, check out their website.

If you happen to see a raccoon that is wounded or appears to be acting abnormally, stumbling or frothing at the mouth, keep your distance and call Animal Control right away. As with all wildlife, it is always best to leave the animals undisturbed and NOT to feed them, even if they look perfectly normal. Human intervention, however well-meaning it may be, can cause animals to lose their fear of people or become dependent on them for food, which could end poorly if the animal comes across a person who is not so eager to make wild friends.

Many of us share our neighborhoods with wild animals, so it is vitally important we learn how to properly interact with them to keep all parties safe! For more tips on how to do this, click here.

NOTE: Do not try to help wildlife of any sort unless you are trained. Find a local wildlife rehabber/rescuer or veterinarian ASAP, or call a rescue hotline. Here are some that might help!

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet:

Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster , the largest plant-based recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks .

Download , the largest plant-based recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our . Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take the initiative by standing up against fast fashion pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.

Take the initiative by standing up against fast fashion pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again. Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!

Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider by donating! Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.

Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of to help people, animals, and the planet. Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and essential stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter !

Keep up with the latest news and essential stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to ! Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!















